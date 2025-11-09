Browns must fire this coach after horrific first-quarter meltdown vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns found themselves in an early hole against the New York Jets, and that hole came despite the fact that Justin Fields was held to exactly one yard passing in the first quarter. It looks like a special teams meltdown was the biggest reason for Cleveland being unable to hold onto this lead.

Right after Dillon Gabriel linked up with David Njoku for a touchdown that put Cleveland up 7-0, Jets kick returner Kene Nwangwu instantly turned the game around with a 99-yard kickoff return score that tied it at 7-7. Jets punt returner Isaiah Williams, who became the subject of mockery on Monday Night Football, was not to be outdone, as he ran a punt back 74 yards to put New York up 14-7.

These returns reflect horribly on special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. With both of his coverage units breaking down in the span of one quarter, it's quite fair to wonder if the Browns will keep Ventrone employed much longer.

Browns may need to fire Bubba Ventrone after special team breakdown vs. Jets

Ventrone may not have been doing a terrible job in Cleveland, as the Browns rank right in the middle of the pack as far as return yardage goes, they are certainly far from an elite unit. The kicking problems that sunk this team early in the season may have straightened out, but they can't be negated.

If the Browns decide to keep Stefanski next season, it seems as though they will need to make some serious changes in the coaching staff's ranks. Stefanski has seemingly put one big change into motion, handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

If Rees proves his quality, and Jim Schwartz continues to coordinate one of the best defenses in the league, it seems like Ventrone, who also holds the role of assistant head coach, might be the coach who needs to fall on the sword after what looks like another season down in the dumps.

The Browns tax can seemingly get to everyone, as the 2025 season has taken Ventrone from one of the most respected special teams coordinators in the business to someone that it seems like almost no Browns fans would be upset to lose.