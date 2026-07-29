Browns' next free-agent move could bring back a familiar face

The Cleveland Browns' pass-rushing unit will look very different in 2026. With Myles Garrett no longer in the building and Jared Verse taking his spot, it'll take a team effort to make up for the Hall of Famer's production.

That's why what once seemed like an impossible reunion might actually be in the works now. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns hosted Jadeveon Clowney for a visit, and they could certainly use a guy like him on the roster.

Clowney seemed to burn his bridges with the organization after openly criticizing their favoritism toward Garrett, saying they were more concerned with padding his stats than winning football games. He had some run-ins with then-coach Kevin Stefanski, but he's not there anymore, either.

The Cleveland Browns should bury the hatchet with Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney arrived in Cleveland in 2021 as a former No. 1 pick in the midst of his physical prime. He turned in one of the best seasons of his career with nine sacks, coming just shy of his career high of 9.5. Those numbers aren't half bad if you consider the fact that he was sharing the field with Garrett.

Then, things got complicated the following season. He couldn't hide his frustration with how they handled Garrett's matchups, to the point where he agreed to play only on third downs in one of the final games of the season. As a result, he left with just 2.0 sacks.

Clowney's career has gone through some hiccups since he left Cleveland. He had 9.5 sacks in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens, where he met Browns new head coach Todd Monken, before having one-year stints with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, Clowney never lived up to the sky-high expectations that surrounded him coming out of South Carolina, but he's still a very serviceable pass rusher. He was the lone bright spot in the Cowboys' historically poor defense last season, logging 8.5 sacks despite not even playing all 17 games.

The Browns already tried to sign a veteran pass rusher earlier in the offseason. They brought in former Buffalo Bills DE A.J. Epenesa, but the deal fell apart after a physical. Better late than never, Clowney is probably the best option available at this point in the offseason.