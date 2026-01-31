Browns’ next move is clear after firing of Andrew Berry’s right-hand man

Things are suddenly looking up for general manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns. The team has its new head coach, Todd Monken, and the temperature of the fan base seems to be cooling on that decision by the day.

Berry could also be days away from welcoming his former right-hand man back to Berea.

In a classic Friday midday news dump, the Minnesota Vikings announced the firing of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who had been leading that team’s front office since 2022. Previously, Adofo-Mensah cut his teeth with the Browns on Berry’s staff, working as Cleveland’s VP of football operations for two years.

The Browns just spent the past three-plus weeks interviewing head coach candidates and debating their next move internally. Could they next move quickly to bring an accomplished scout and executive in Adofo-Mensah back home?

Here’s what Berry told members of the Vikings media after Adofo-Mensah was hired four years ago:

“He's done everything. He's done a ton of tape evaluation, he's gone on school calls and school visits, involved in everything from free agency (and) draft meetings. No different than our heads of personnel or scouts. It's an important role because a major part of the role of general manager is talent acquisition and that's a key piece of it. There was no governor on Kwesi in that regard. You push him off to the deep end, and he very quickly learned how to swim.”

A surprise Friday firing could give the Browns' front office a major boost

Vikings fans will point at Adofo-Mensh’s draft history as his fatal flaw, and they definitely have a point. His first draft in 2022 alone was especially brutal, yielding only two players — backup running back Ty Chandler, and No. 3 wide receiver Jalen Nailor — who remain on the current roster.

His previous three drafts were only marginally better, as he added some solid starters in wide out Jordan Addison, kicker Will Reichard, edge Dallas Turner, and guard Donovan Jackson. But the team completely whiffed on a pair of third-round picks, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and wide receiver Tai Felton, and the decision to spend the No. 10 overall pick on quarterback J.J. McCarthy in 2024 was Adofo-Mensh’s ultimate undoing.

Minnesota went all-in on McCarthy this past season, passing on signing Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers in free agency, while spending $269.5 million on new player contracts. That was second in the NFL to the New England Patriots, who just so happen to be playing in Super Bowl LX next week — against Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks.

With all that said, Adofo-Mensah was elite at finding overlooked talent both after the draft and in free agency. Hidden gems like linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., defensive tackle Jalen Redmond, return specialist Myles Price, and punter Ryan Wright helped the team remain competitive in 2025, even in a down year; the Vikings finished 9-8 but missed the playoffs.

Adofo-Mensah was far from perfect during his time in Minnesota, but the Princeton grad is far too qualified — and would fit too seamlessly into the Browns’ process — to stay without a job for long. If he’s looking to get right back to work with another organization, some type of senior advisor type of role in the Browns' front office figures to be at top of his list.