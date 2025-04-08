Browns NFL Draft 2025: Louisville QB Tyler Shough Scouting Report

There is no doubt this year's class of quarterbacks is different from last. The 2025 NFL Draft is home to very few prospects who offer that "franchise quarterback" upside, and the Cleveland Browns are still looking for exactly that.

Whether the Browns end up with a first-round quarterback remains to be seen, but one possibility remains for Cleveland to find one on Day 2. If they end up looking for a quarterback in the second or third round, might they take a look at Louisville's Tyler Shough?

Coming into the NFL after a seven-year collegiate career, Shough brings shades of another former Browns rookie quarterback, Brandon Weeden, who was 29 years old in his first season with the team.

Shough will turn 26 years old in September, which raises some concerns. But, he does have a lot to like about his game. Let's dive into what makes him a potential NFL starter.

Louisville QB Tyler Shough 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 219

Broken collarbone, shoulder injury and broken leg ended three consecutive seasons from 2021-2023

2024 Honorable Mention All-ACC

Positives

Insert quarterback cliché "can make all the throws" here

Possesses top-tier arm strength that can push the ball downfield almost effortlessly

Gets through progressions in a timely manner while using eyes to freeze defenders in the middle of the field

Every year, some fans will rush to cling to the highlight reels of certain quarterbacks. If you were to watch Shough's highlights, you'd absolutely say he could make every throw in the book -- and he can. But, can he do it consistently? That's the question many evaluators are asking.

Zipping the ball all over the field looks like it comes with ease for Shough. It's not difficult to fall in love with his arm strength and crisp throwing motion. He does show the abililty to throw off defenders with his eyes at times, too, which is valuable especially when facing zone.

Negatives

Three-straight years of injury are major cause for concern

Lack of mobility shows up especially when the pocket collapses; almost no backup plan for pressure

Can rush to judgement on some throws

The injury history is his biggest red flag. A seven-year college career rarely leads to success at the pro level. Will he be able to stay healthy? It's a massive question that only time will be able to answer.

Shough is not mobile in the least bit. He's a pure pocket passer, which has been seen less and less in recent years. To make it in today's NFL, you have to be able to get out of the pocket and maneuver through pressure. He hasn't shown consistency in being able to do that.

Tyler Shough NFL Player Comparison: Mason Rudolph

Shough and Mason Rudolph are almost identical in stature, standing 6-foot-5 and being more of a pocket type passer. At the very least, maybe Shough could wind up having a lengthy career as a backup, assuming health is in his favor.

Tyler Shough 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Rounds 3/4

In 2024, Shough proved enough to warrant a Day 2 selection, although some teams may not agree. Those who question his durability may see him as a Day 3 pick and it wouldn't be surprising to see him off some draft boards completely. There are a lot of moving parts with drafting a guy like Shough, and age is certainly one of them.