Potential QB target for Browns might be going earlier than expected in NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns seem to keep getting pressed to trade for Kirk Cousins from the Atlanta Falcons, a move that'd be a decent one in terms of landing a bridge quarterback but one that threatens to decimate their draft pick pot as well as their cap space even further.

Presumably, general manager Andrew Berry feels the same, and it's why the team hasn't seemed to have made a serious push for the veteran quarterback - let the Falcons cut him, and if not, they'll simply turn to the draft for a starter.

Now, this draft is unique - there aren't many prospects at quarterback that are NFL-ready. There are only maybe two prospects that could suit up in Week 1 for a team, and those players are Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

With Ward going No. 1 overall most likely to the Tennessee Titans, the Browns are likely to be left with Sanders as an option at No. 2 overall - whether they spend a pick on him there remains a mystery. They could, instead, opt to hope he's available later in the first for a trade up, or they can hope to land a raw talent like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe late in the process, instead.

However, it seems like Cleveland isn't the only team keeping tabs on Milroe, specifically. That's been proven to be the case with new reporting showing that Milroe has actually accepted an invitation to attend the draft in person in Green Bay.

Milroe accepts invite to Green Bay and NFL Draft

The invitation, which was reported on by The Athletic's Dane Brugler, signals that Milroe could actually be going in the first round. Cleveland's pretty quarterback needy, but not necessarily so needy as to go in on Milroe at No. 2 overall. More than likely, this indicates that another team is looking to snag him later in the first round.

Teams that come to mind as those that'll need a quarterback in the next season or two include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers seem most primed to take a big swing like this, with their quarterback depth looking almost as bad as the Browns' at the moment while they wait on Aaron Rodgers to sign or not sign with them.

Milroe, developed under head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, could hit most of his potential as one of the more talented quarterbacks in the class that just has to refine his skill set. But, he's an intelligent signal caller who could very well develop into one of the better quarterbacks in the clas if put in the right situation.

That said, losing out on the chance to pair him back up with former Alabama OC and current Browns OC Tommy Rees would be disappointing. But, there's only so much Cleveland can do between the No. 2 pick and the 33rd in the draft. If another team is higher on Milroe, they're not likely to challenge that notion if it means losing out on another top position player in the 2nd round.

