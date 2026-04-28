Browns’ draft lottery tickets could force these 3 veterans out of Cleveland

There is no doubt about the fact that the Cleveland Browns came away massive winners in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This was a haul that truly felt like it could be franchise-altering; one that sets this team up for success for years to come, especially once a franchise quarterback is established.

But, other than some of the bigger names drafted by Cleveland, we can't forget those Day 3 picks which sometimes constitute as more of lottery tickets than anything else. They may not be bigger names, but the Browns did invest draft capital into these guys, which counts for something.

Furthermore, some of the Day 3 picks could force other veterans off this roster in the near future.

A few Cleveland Browns veterans could be pushed too far down the roster after the influx of 2026 rookies

Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan could send Brenden Bates on his way

The Browns opted to double up on tight end in this draft, going with Cincinnati's Joe Royer in the fifth and Carsen Ryan, out of BYU, in the seventh. The tight end depth chart now features a whopping eight players, but one who gets pushed even further down, now, is 26-year-old Brenden Bates.

Last season, Bates only appeared in six games for the Browns and caught two of his three targets for 25 yards. It is hard to imagine Bates sticking around, now, but that goes for a few others in that position room as well.

The Browns have Harold Fannin Jr. and Blake Whiteheart, who figure to be part of this team, and now they've invested capital into two others. The third-year pro, who went undrafted out of Kentucky, likely just saw a ticking timer start on his days with Cleveland.

Parker Brailsford may push Luke Wypler to an early Cleveland exit

Cleveland continued its overhaul at the center position by selecting Penn State's Parker Brailsford in the fifth round. Initially, he will likely back up newly signed Elgton Jenkins.

But, that means 2023 sixth-round pick, Luke Wypler, might have a tough time sticking around. The Browns totally revamped their offensive line this offseason, so it would not be surprising to see someone like Wypler fail to make the team as it heads in a new direction.

Justin Jefferson might give way to Nathaniel Watson getting a fresh start

Aside from causing a minor ruckus with not-so-clued-in Minnesota fans, due to his name, Justin Jefferson came to the Browns in the fifth round and looks to make an impact behind the great Carson Schwesinger.

The Alabama product could be an immediate playmaker on special teams before finding a rotational role, here and there, on defense, potentially. But, that could also mean bad news for 2024 sixth-round pick Nathaniel Watson.

Last year, Watson tore his biceps and missed the entire season, which already puts him behind the 8-ball. Now, with Jefferson being the newest draft capital invested in, Watson may be that much closer to getting a fresh start as the current third middle linebacker on the depth chart.