Browns NFL Draft projection: Big divisional victory sets Cleveland back in order
Every win for this 2-6 Cleveland Browns team is going to carry such a weight for the franchise and for fans. For starters, stacking up wins with Jameis Winston now under center and with Ken Dorsey calling plays could actually, genuinely, lead to another postseason appearance. With the AFC North continuously in flux and with the Browns clearly holding so much talent that's been untapped for seven weeks, the team has a shot to make a push. Or, at the very least, play spoiler.
But, should the Browns want to do that? After all, this draft is going to be chock full of talent on offense in the first round - which, Cleveland finally has a pick back in after the Deshaun Watson trade. Would the team want to sacrifice getting younger and healthier on its offensive line or even at signal caller through the draft in exchange for a possibility at making a playoff push?
It wouldn't make too much sense on the surface. Cleveland is set to have a major cap space issue in 2025 with Watson still under contract and as the team is likely set to extend Myles Garrett. Taking on rookie scale deals is the move, and being able to both take on those smaller contracts and see some wins as a result of it would be best case scenario. Watson is on the hook for $72,935,000 next season - 27 percent of the team's overall cap space. Its hand is being forced - it should be tanking.
So, where does Cleveland land in the draft after its huge win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8? According to Tankathon, the team is now eighth overall in the first round in 2025 - a far cry from the number one pick the team had in a mock draft from a week ago. As of now, that'll land the team Luther Burden III, a wide receiver out of Missouri. Not a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward - which is probably what the team needs next season. And, not an offensive lineman, another huge need for the Browns with its current O-line aging and getting hurt more often each week.
Should the Browns try to win or "try to win"?
Cleveland is in a unique position - one it landed itself in by giving away so much for a quarterback that continues to get outshined by his backups. It probably doesn't want to just cut Watson, as it just adds to dead cap that the team has to take care of, anyway. But, would Watson want to backup a younger quarterback or even Winston next season? Probably not, considering he seemed pretty confident in his ability to bounce back this season prior to his Achilles injury.
In addition to Watson, the team also has a ton of win-now players on its roster - Garrett comes to mind in addition to Nick Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore. Its defense, led by Garret and Denzel Ward, is built for a postseason run. Its offense has remained the mystery link between a middling season and one with purpose in the postseason.
If Cleveland plans on keeping this core together, then actually trying to win this season is the move. If the Browns are being smart about its pockets long term, though, it should try and stay within the top five of the draft to get a shot at a quarterback or offensive lineman.