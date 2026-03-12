Browns' free-agency haul leaves them with obvious choice at No. 6

Earlier in the offseason, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised the Chicago Bears for how they rebuilt their offensive line in one offseason. Just a couple of weeks later, he's doing something quite similar.

The Browns revamped the offensive line with big additions like Tytus Howard and Elgton Jenkins. They also added Zion Johnson, a former first-round pick who's as durable as he is athletic but hasn't always lived up to the potential.

That's three of five starting spots filled in just a couple of days. They also have Luke Wypler to start at center if they want Jenkins at guard, or they can probably find someone else later. However, that means they still need to fill arguably the most crucial spot in the offensive line: Left tackle.

The Browns struggled with blindside protection last season. Cam Robinson failed to step up when Dawand Jones suffered a season-ending injury, and that's probably the most glaring hole on the roster besides quarterback. That's why, after all these moves, taking Spencer Fano at No. 6 is as obvious as it is necessary.

Spencer Fano is an obvious choice for Andrew Berry and the Browns

Just last month, having Fano at No. 6 seemed impossible. He did well at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Francis Mauigoa, Arvell Reese, and David Bailey may have cemented themselves as top-five picks behind Fernando Mendoza, so he might now be on the table. In fact, NFL Mock Draft Database, a site that tracks projections from 823 first-round mock drafts, has Fano going to Cleveland with that selection.

Fano was the consensus OT1 for most of the pre-draft process. He made 26 starts in his three years with the Utah Utes, including 11 at left tackle in 2023 before moving to the other side of the line for the final two years.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, he still needs to bulk up a bit to endure the wear and tear of the pro game. That said, his athleticism jumps off the charts, and it allows him to recover in the blink of an eye in the few times he gets beat.

Ironically, he wasn't one of the main winners of the scouting combine, even though NFL.com gave him the highest Production Score among OTs (85), ranked second in athleticism score (90), and led all tackles in combined score (91).

All in all, Pro Football Focus gave him an 84.0 grade. He gave up a grand total of five pressures and didn't allow a single sack or QB hit on 382 pass-blocking snaps. He also brings some much-needed discipline to the table, as he was called for just five penalties on 822 total offensive snaps. According to NFL Penalties, the Browns lost 839 yards due to a whopping 108 penalties last season, an average of 6.35 per game.

Fano brings everything the Browns may need or want from a young tackle. All the linemen they've added to George Warhop's unit have extensive experience playing at multiple positions, and Fano has found equal success on both sides of the line. He should be slotted in as the blind-side protector from day one, but even if that's not the case, the Browns can always move Howard to the left while he works his way up the ladder.

The Browns emphasized rebuilding the trenches this offseason, and they've taken three major steps toward that goal. Now, it's time to add the icing on top of the cake by adding their left tackle of the future with their first of two first-round selections.