The Cleveland Browns enter the 2026 offseason in a position they haven't been in for years: holding a surplus of premium draft capital. Thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ wild-card playoff exit, general manager Andrew Berry officially holds the No. 24 overall pick to go along with Cleveland's own No. 6 selection.

While the "draft and develop" crowd wants to use every one of Cleveland's 10 picks on fresh faces, the reality of Todd Monken’s new offensive system is that it needs proven producers to compete in the AFC North right now. With the roster currently in a state of flux, headlined by the departures of Wyatt Teller and David Njoku along with uncertainty across the rest of the offense, Berry might be better off trading that 24th pick for a "sure thing" rather than another rookie prospect.

Here are three veterans currently on the trade block who may be in play for the Browns’ second first-round selection.

Could Browns flip the No. 24 pick for one of these proven offensive stars?

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

The C.J. Stroud rumors moved from message board fodder to legitimate national conversation within the past few weeks. While Albert Breer is the one who started the smoke, Todd McShay recently ignited the fire on his podcast, "The McShay Show," where he explicitly named Stroud as a big-name quarterback that teams will target for a trade. McShay noted that Stroud hasn't looked like the same player over the last two seasons and questioned if he needs a change of scenery.

For Cleveland, this could be the ultimate homecoming. Stroud is an Ohio State legend who fits the vertical, aggressive profile Todd Monken wants to run. While it might take Pick No. 24 plus additional assets, securing a 24-year-old franchise QB who has already shown elite flashes is a gamble Andrew Berry almost has to take if Houston is truly open to a deal.

2. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

If the Browns decide to stick with the Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel experiment at quarterback, they have to give them a true No. 1 target on the outside. Jerry Jeudy hasn't quite lived up to that billing, and the market for free-agent receivers this spring is rather thin.

Enter A.J. Brown. The Eagles are in the midst of a soft rebuild and are reportedly looking to recoup first-round capital. Brown is a physical freak who excels in the exact effort and accountability culture Monken is trying to instill. Trading No. 24 for a receiver who has averaged over 1,400 yards a season in his prime is the definition of a win-now move that fixes one of the Browns' biggest offensive holes instantly. While the 24th overall pick may be a bit too rich for someone at Brown's age, getting Brown plus later draft picks may be too tempting for Berry.

3. George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

This is the most "Andrew Berry" move on the list. Pickens is coming off a massive 1,429-yard season in Dallas but is currently embroiled in franchise tag drama. With the Cowboys facing a $28.8 million cap hit for the tag and Pickens reportedly considering a holdout, a tag-and-trade is becoming a strong possibility. Berry has been rumored to like Pickens since he came out of the University of Georgia.

Pickens is turning only 25 years old at the beginning of March. That is not too far off from some of the prospects in this year's draft. By trading the 24th pick for him, you aren't just getting a veteran but a Pro Bowl talent who is just entering his prime. He is the vertical threat this offense has lacked since Josh Gordon, and he would give the Browns a legitimate deep-ball identity from Day 1. While his attitude may be considered a red flag, his prior relationship with Todd Monken at Georgia and a clear-cut No. 1 receiving role may keep him in check emotionally.

Will Andrew Berry make a splash?

Andrew Berry has built his reputation on aggressive roster building and calculated risks.

The Browns are in a unique position where they have a defense that is playoff-ready, but an offense that has questions at every single level. If the 24th pick can land a legitimate offensive star like Stroud, Brown, or Pickens, it is a move that Berry may have to make to ensure the Todd Monken era starts with a bang, while also keeping his own job. This offseason is about more than just filling holes on a depth chart, but finding an entirely new offensive identity and game plan.

Giving Monken a talented veteran who has been successful in the NFL is a great way to start his tenure as head coach in Cleveland.