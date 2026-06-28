Browns offense has clear path to silence critics in 2026 season

The Cleveland Browns have made sure to upgrade the offense going into the 2026 campaign. That wasn't a shocker considering how uninspiring the offense was last year. They used the draft to add both KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

They join other playmakers like Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Jerry Jeudy. Despite the additions the Browns made, Cleveland isn't getting the respect. ESPN's Bill Barnwell released an article ranking all 32 teams based on their WR-TE-RB combo. In his piece, he had the Browns come in at No. 30, which is far too low.

The upcoming season will give them the chance to display their talents and show the rest of the league that they are far better than 30th in the NFL.

Browns offense enters 2026 with chance to prove skeptics wrong

The only other AFC team ranked lower than the Browns is the Miami Dolphins, which is justified after they moved on from both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. There are multiple teams around the league that are ahead of Cleveland but a case could be made they shouldn't be.

Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers could very well get placed behind the Browns. The Raiders have Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers as their top two playmakers but everyone else on the offense isn't proven. The Commanders have Terry McLaurin as their top WR but the rest of the room is shaky. Meanwhile, the Panthers do have Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard as their top difference makers offensively but the rest of the team leaves room to be desired.

Everything is in the eye of the beholder and from the way it looks, Barnwell seems to be wary on the collection of weapons in Cleveland. Before Judkins went down with dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula, he showed that he is a talented running back who should be an effective player. In 14 games, he finished with 827 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards, and seven rushing scores.

Fannin Jr. was another young player who was impactful. He led the team in targets (107), catches (72), receiving yards (731), and total touchdowns (7). And with the Browns adding two different but talented receivers in Boston and Concepcion, the aerial attack should vastly improve. Boston has already turned heads in the building with Concepcion being a shifty playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Meanwhile, Jeudy should be freed up and Sampson is another quick ball carrier in the backfield. When you take a step back and see the collection of weapons in Cleveland, the arrow is pointing up. The 2026 season will give them the pathway to showcase they are an up-and-coming offense and prove all the critics wrong.