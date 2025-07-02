Browns officially ink plans to dome move out of downtown Cleveland

It has been a long process figuring out the next steps for where the Browns will play home games when their lease on the lakefront expires following the 2028 season. There has been a lengthy back-and-forth between the city of Cleveland and ownership, trying to figure out a plan where both sides get what they want.

Ultimately, the thought of renovating the lakefront stadium did not happen, and the Browns will be moving forward with their departure outside of downtown Cleveland. The Browns' ownership group, led by Jimmy and Dee Haslam, confirmed the Ohio GOP budget bill has been approved and signed by Governor Mike DeWine, which includes funding for the new stadium construction project.

Browns officially building dome in Brook Park for 2029

The Haslams released the following statement after the news became official. They extended their gratitude towards the government for their support and outlined the advanced plans for the enclosed dome in Brook Park, a suburb about 15 miles outside of Cleveland.

"We respect the firm commitment and leadership that Governor DeWine, and the Ohio Senate and House have shown in their collaborative work to find a responsible way to support such a transformative project, one that will create a generational impact for our region and the State. Our fans deserve a world-class facility, and we are committed to building a state-of-the-art enclosed stadium that resonates with Cleveland, highlighting our loyal and passionate fans and the Dawg Pound, while also incorporating innovation, bold design, and an immersive experience. The new enclosed Huntington Bank Field will be completely fan-centric, a first-of-its-kind design in the NFL, and a dynamic venue that draws visitors from across Ohio and beyond, for concerts and significant sporting events throughout the year. This premiere facility will anchor a major lifestyle and entertainment development and be a catalyst for one of Northeast Ohio's largest economic development projects ever and something our community will be proud of and can enjoy for years to come. We appreciate the support of State leaders and their belief in this transformative project." Jimmy and Dee Haslam

The stadium project will cost north of $2 billion, and the inclusion of the stadium funding in the bill will provide them $600 million as a "performance grant." Per the news release, they believe the inclusion is "one that will be paid back with incremental revenue generated by the project above a current state revenue baseline."

With an enclosed stadium, the Haslams often mentioned the ability for the building to be much more than just a stadium. They believe the concerts and other events hosted will have a positive impact on the downtown area through regional and national visitors.

Since the original rumor that the Browns could look to build a dome when the lease expires, fans have been divided on what they want. Admittedly, it would be great for the Browns to be able to remain on the lakefront downtown with the rest of the professional sports teams. However, they needed an update that would make their facility comparable to the rest of the league, and that wasn't possible by renovating the lakefront stadium without a lengthy delay, which would have relocated them in the short term.

Bad weather games can be great to watch on television, but they are no fun to be at in person, unless it's a very meaningful game (see Browns vs Jets Week 17, 2023). Additionally, weather tends to level the playing field, and hopefully, this squad can return to a point where that would be to their disadvantage.

Whether you're for the Browns' move or not, they will soon have one of the premier facilities in the NFL. Maybe a new home that hasn't seen a playoff game since their 1999 return is needed to break through the curse that has followed this franchise.

More Browns news and analysis