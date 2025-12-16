Browns owner Jimmy Haslam could soon have to answer to his own words

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of important decisions to make this offseason, and the decision-making process will start at the top with team owner Jimmy Haslam.

The biggest decisions he will have to make is if the franchise will move forward with Andrew Berry as general manager and Kevin Stefanski as head coach. With three weeks left in the season before Haslam has to officially make a decision, some previous words from the owner could give an indication of which way he’s leaning.

Back in July, when Haslam addressed the media at training camp, he was asked how many wins would constitute a successful season. The team owner wouldn’t give the media a number, but he did explicitly say the Browns would have to do better than three. He then made it clear that “everybody: coaches, players, personnel, ownership all know that 3-14 won’t cut it.”

Now, with three weeks left in the season, Cleveland is staring down another 3-14 finish, so Haslam will have to show what exactly “won’t cut it” means.

Jimmy Haslam won't put a number of wins needed for a successful #Browns season, but he said, "We have to win more than three games. 3-14 won't cut it." pic.twitter.com/9rLFEi1Dr9 — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) July 29, 2025

Jimmy Haslam’s previous statements hint at massive changes for the Browns

Through 15 weeks, Cleveland is currently 3-11. The team will end the season with games against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals. It’s very likely the Browns lose all three games, and end the year at 3-14. Even if Cleveland can pull out a win or two, it would only be marginal improvement. Would that really make a difference for Haslam?

Ultimately, everyone in the organization is on the hot seat. The real question is if Stefanaski and Berry will have the same fate.

It seems like an unlikely outcome that Berry would be fired but Sefanski won’t be, but there is a world where Berry remains in his position and Stefanski is let go. While there are questions about the general manager, there’s also a belief that the talented 2025 draft class could buy Berry some more time.

Whatever the case, Haslam is three more losses away from showing his cards. Was he bluffing when he said 3-14 won’t cut it? Or will the Browns have massive changes this offseason?

Whatever approach Haslam chooses, it will be a dramatic start to the new year in Cleveland.