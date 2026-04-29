Browns ownership just gave Deshaun Watson a vote of confidence fans will hate

The Cleveland Browns are entering what could be a pivotal season for the franchise: the final year of Deshaun Watson's contract. After a nightmare four years for what’s considered one of the worst moves in NFL history, many Browns fans are counting down the days until Watson is no longer a member of the team.

Unfortunately for those fans, the franchise is operating as if that exit ramp doesn’t exist. Cleveland has been adamant that Watson is a serious factor in the team’s quarterback competition, and that the franchise has no problem starting him in 2026. The Browns are also aware of what the reaction to that move would be.

JW Johnson, a partner of the Haslam Sports Group and son-in-law of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, recently appeared on ESPN Cleveland and talked about how Watson has looked this offseason. Johnson, unprompted, said that the veteran quarterback looks great, healthy, and is in a great headspace.

While the team will wait to see how the QB competition shakes out, Johnson says he knows there will be people who wouldn’t be supportive of Watson if he emerged as the winner. However, the managing partner said fans need to be supportive as much as they can and see how things go.

"Deshaun looks great by the way, he's done a great job, he looks healthy, he's in a great head space," - @JDubsIII on Browns QB Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/F819UFXnEy — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 29, 2026

JW Johnson says Browns fans should be supportive of Deshaun Watson if he wins quarterback competition

The last thing Cleveland fans want is someone telling them what they should do, especially when it comes to a veteran quarterback they have only witnessed play poorly, get injured, and be embroiled in off-the-field controversy. The franchise may be giving Watson a clean slate, but it’s asking a lot of fans to want them to extend that same level of grace.

Everything the Browns have said about Watson is likely going in one ear of fans and out the other. While no one would be surprised if the team does start him again, because of the franchise’s history, expectations will be extremely low for the veteran quarterback. Considering that Watson is six years and multiple significant injuries away from when he last played good football, he’d be a historical outlier if he recaptured his old form.

However, it’s no surprise that he looks good in shorts and a T-shirt — a quarterback wouldn’t make it to the NFL if they couldn’t competently throw the ball around in a low-stakes environment. That’s like an NBA player making wide open shots during warmups. It doesn’t really tell you much about how good they’re going to play.

The Browns are clearly open to seeing if Watson can play well again, though, but at least they know a lot of fans have no interest in finding that out.