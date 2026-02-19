Browns predicted to chase veteran QB fans don’t want in Cleveland

Heading into free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have needs they have to address in theii offensive line and wide receiver groups. Cleveland’s offensive front is going to need an overhaul, and its receivers leave a lot to be desired.

It does not appear that the Browns will be aiming to address quarterback in the upcoming draft, but whether Cleveland has its long-term solution there is another question. While he did show promise and have his moments, Shedeur Sanders needs to clean things up if he’s going to prove he can be “the guy” for the foreseeable future.

Could Cleveland angle to acquire a veteran quarterback this offseason to further solidify the room?

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently suggested how the Browns could possibly be in the market for Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, or Geno Smith. The Jets were also mentioned as hypothetical suitors. This came after a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN stating how the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are seeking trade partners for Murray and Tagovailoa.

However, Knox provided more context as far as the "obstacles" to potential deals in his recent piece, highlighting the contract structure of the three noted quarterbacks.

"The potential obstacle for each quarterback is his contract. Tagovailoa is set to earn a $39 million base salary in 2026, while Murray will have a $22.8 million base salary and a $57.2 million cap hit. While both signal-callers are former Pro Bowlers who have shown promise in the past, neither has played like a dependable starter recently.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith also falls into this group, as Las Vegas is widely expected to take Indiana's Fernando Mendoza first overall in April's draft. The Raiders have a potential bridge QB in Aidan O'Connell, and Smith has a 2026 base salary of $26.5 million."

Knox expressed how it likely won't take much to land these QBs via trade, but in Cleveland's situation, they should probably steer clear of these players. Even if Miami were to pay for some portion of Tagovailoa's contract (as Schefter reported being the case), he comes with major red flags.

A veteran QB trade would not excite Browns fans

Cleveland potentially acquiring a veteran who has shown he can be a quality starter would be a valid call, depending on how much the other clubs would be willing to pay of the veteran’s salary for next season.

The other question that comes to mind is, can the likes of Tagovailoa, Murray or Smith actually bring stability as a starting quarterback option? Do any of those three at this stage give the Browns a higher floor, let alone ceiling?

As Knox alluded to, Murray is probably the best option of the three, at least from a talent perspective. Murray had 3,851 passing yards and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 21-to-11 when he was last healthy during the 2024 season. Arizona fell short of the playoffs that year, but Murray did have his moments. He has made two Pro Bowls and is one of the league’s most mobile quarterbacks when he’s near full strength.

Murray only appeared in five games in the 2025 campaign, and in eight games in the 2023 season, so injuries are a big part of the story for him. That’s something Cleveland would have to consider. Tagovailoa’s concussion/injury history is front and center as a possible flyer trade candidate. Smith, meanwhile, will turn 36 in October and he's the most seasoned of the three.

Now, to their credit, both Tagovailoa and Smith have had prolific years in recent seasons. Tagovailoa threw for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2023 for Miami, and Smith had a pair of 4,000-plus yard seasons with Seattle. But with Tagovailoa’s health question marks and arm strength limitations, those are both clear red flags. He also had 15 interceptions in 14 starts last year and was eventually benched.

In Smith's case, he’s coming off a down year with the Raiders where he had 17 interceptions. Whether he can be a true stabilizer at this stage is a reasonable question. It wasn't all on Smith with the Raiders' offensive line woes; however, with Cleveland’s offensive line uncertainty and need for a youthful revamp, that's another thing to factor in with Murray, Tagovailoa, and Smith.

The case for sticking with Shedeur Sanders

As it pertains to Sanders, he’s a young player that has plenty of room to grow. Sanders had a completion percentage of 56.6 percent, with a touchdown-to-interception clip of 7-to-10. He was sacked 23 times in eight games (which included seven starts) or on 9.8 percent of his drop backs; he has to keep working on getting rid of the ball quicker.

On a positive note, Sanders did have encouraging moments even with the offensive line issues, like when he led two late touchdown drives in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had a few splash plays in a win at the Raiders in his first start, too, and he did his part in getting Cleveland in position for a field goal as time expired in a win at the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale. Despite the struggles, Sanders did give Cleveland some juice at times, and he can layer the ball with touch when given time.

Whether Sanders can be the answer long-term still remains to be seen. And with the lack of certainty, coupled with Cleveland having a new head coach in Todd Monken, perhaps the Browns could consider bringing in a fresh face to the QB room yet again. Of course, Deshaun Watson could certainly factor into the mix, too.

Realistically, it might be logical to see what the Browns truly have in Sanders behind a revamped offensive line and improved receiving corps. Perhaps he can take a legitimate step forward under Monken’s direction.

Still, the quarterback situation in Cleveland will likely always carry some drama, as fans know all too well.