Browns pulled off a trade so good it’s still paying dividends months later

During his season-ending press conference with local reporters, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was unwavering in his support of general manager Andrew Berry, and the huge decision to retain him after firing head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Among Haslam’s reasoning was a savvy, low-key, in-season trade that continues to look better by the week — weeks after the end of the season, even.

The Browns’ decision to cut bait with cornerback Greg Newsome II, their first-round draft pick in 2021, was glossed over nationally as the Browns won just three of their first 15 games this season. But the early October trade that shipped Newsome to Jacksonville, and brought CB Tyson Campbell to Cleveland, has turned out to be a major feather in Berry’s cap that isn’t being talked about enough.

Campbell’s prowess as a more sticky, true outside cornerback was felt on Cleveland’s side after the trade. The move also allowed the Browns to recoup some future value for Newsome’s expiring contract.

The impact of that deal was also felt significantly on the Jaguars’ side — especially in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

The Browns’ decision to move on from Greg Newsome II is the gift that keeps on giving

Browns fans were likely well tuned-in to Sunday’s playoff game between the Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Cleveland holds Jacksonville’s first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Jacksonville’s 27-24 loss helped clinch the No. 24 overall pick for Cleveland, in addition to its own selection, No. 6 overall.

And while Josh Allen’s fourth-quarterback comeback was the lasting highlight, Newsome gave his former squad a major assist (in painful fashion).

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen was 5-for-5 when targeting Newsome in the game, including the biggest play in the fourth quarter — a 36-yard toss to Brandin Cooks, who ran right past Newsome down the left sideline to help set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Greg Newsome trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the #Browns



End up with the better CB + term.



Blows the game for the Jags and ensures the #Browns will be picking 23rd or 24th this April. — Mikey | NFLCB (@nflmikey_) January 11, 2026

Newsome might’ve been expecting some safety help on the play, but he nevertheless struggled in his 13 games with Jacksonville. He played exclusively on the outside — after seeing 31.3 percent slot usage over four-plus years with Cleveland — and had a rough year; he was PFF’s lowest-graded defender on the season among Jaguars who played 500-plus snaps.

The added bonus for the Browns, outside of Newsome helping that draft pick land inside the top 25 selections? Campbell’s contract. He’s due about $14 million in cash in 2026, with just a $5 million cap hit, per Spotrac, and he’s signed through the 2028 season on a team-friendly deal for a starting corner of his caliber.

The chatter (and disgust) around Haslam’s decision to retain Berry was definitely warranted. But the GM saved himself with some shrewd decision making in 2025, and the Newsome-Campbell deal stands near the top of the list.