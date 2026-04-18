Browns put recent draft pick on notice in Mel Kiper's latest mock

The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here, and the Cleveland Browns are hoping to land two promising prospects with their first-round picks. The franchise is expected to leave the first round with an offensive lineman and wide receiver. It’s just a matter of which order will those players be selected, and what combination of prospects the team will land.

Draft analyst Mel Kiper tried to predict that in the final edition of his 2026 mock draft, and he actually had the Browns trading back from No. 6 to No. 12 with the Dallas Cowboys, picking up an extra 2026 first-round pick (No. 20). With the three first-round picks, Kiper projected that Cleveland would select offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (No. 12), wide receiver Denzel Boston (No. 20), and cornerback Jermod McCoy (No. 24).

While that would be a promising first-round haul, the selection of Denzel Boston would send a message to current Cleveland receiver Cedric Tillman. Boston is a similar receiver to Tillman, and his presence on the team would signal to Tillman that it’s time for him to deliver or move on.

Browns’ draft prospect Denzel Boston could send a message to Cedric Tillman if he lands in Cleveland

Tillman was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he fits the profile of a big-body receiver. Denzel Boston also fits that profile. The receiver prospect is a little over 6-foot-3 and weighs 212 pounds. He’s also a physical wideout that specializes in contested catches.

Boston essentially being the same archetype as Cedric Tillman will put them in direct competition, as they will most likely compete for the same role in the offense. While that wouldn’t be a problem for the Browns, it could be for Tillman, who is already entering the season with a ton of pressure.

2026 is the final season of Tillman’s rookie contract, so it’s a contract year. Additionally, it’s probably his last chance to prove himself to the Browns after three underwhelming seasons. Tillman has played in 38 games since arriving in the league, and has totaled just 71 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns. He’s never played more than 14 games in a season, or reached 400 receiving yards.

All things considered, the clock for Cedric Tillman’s time in Cleveland is probably already ticking, but those ticks will get faster if the Browns draft a receiver like Denzel Boston.