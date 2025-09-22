Browns' QB of the future is already becoming glaringly obvious

Let's face it, there isn't much hope for the 2025 Cleveland Browns. No matter how dominant Myles Garrett is, or how dynamic Harold Fannin Jr. is, this isn't a roster that's ready to compete this season.

Instead, fans are already looking to the future. Because of the disastrous Deshaun Watson trade and contract, this team is strapped for cash and on the verge of a full-scale rebuild. Luckily, they have two first-round picks in next year's draft. With them, the Browns could choose to seek out their quarterback of the future.

Indiana prospect Fernando Mendoza is already making a strong case to be Cleveland's preferred selection.

Fernando Mendoza looks like perfect Browns pick

Yes, the Browns spent two draft picks on quarterbacks this offseason. But there's no guarantee both players make the roster in 2026, let alone command a starting job long-term. With their stocked-up capital for next year's draft, there's a very real chance that Cleveland takes their QB of the future.

Mendoza is already emerging as an obvious candidate. The Indiana quarterback transferred in from California this spring, and he's hit the ground running with his new team.

He didn't exactly have the most challenging start to the season, as the Hoosiers walked through a laughable out-of-conference slate. But the quarterback did what he was supposed to in wins over Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, and Indiana State.

Still, he had his skeptics coming into a conference battle against ninth-ranked Illinois. It was up for debate whether the quarterback's prolific performances were just the result of inferior competition.

Mendoza put those questions to rest on Saturday with an undeniably dominant game against the Illini. The Junior put up 267 yards and five touchdowns through the air, torching what was supposed to be a strong Illinois defense. He completed over 90% of his throws on the day, operating like a professional passer.

As other quarterback prospects struggle early in the season, the Hoosier continues to rise up early draft rankings. His prototypical size, strong arm, and underrated athleticism make him an intriguing prospect.

He could be the true franchise quarterback that Browns fans have been waiting for for decades. In Kevin Stefanski's offensive system, his processing ability and impressive arm talent would be on full display.

Cleveland still has work to do before its offense is set up to help a rookie quarterback succeed, but Mendoza could become a player that this team can rely on for the next decade.