Browns quarterback room just got weirder with latest signing

Despite having an abundance of quarterbacks on their roster, the Cleveland Browns still needed to sign another one due to injuries. That's what led to Tyler Huntley rejoining the Browns after spending part of last summer in Cleveland.

Huntley originally signed with the Browns last offseason so that the team could avoid the drama of not having a dependable backup. The problem for Huntley was that the Browns also inked Jameis Winston to a deal and the former number one overall pick ultimately won the backup job, sending Huntley on his way out.

Huntley eventually rejoined the Ravens, which was his original team, before getting swiped off the practice squad by the Dolphins, who he started five games with last year. Now, after Kenny Pickett was injured and with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders nursing injuries of their own, the Browns have brought Huntley in as another quarterback for them during training camp and preseason.

Browns sign Tyler Huntley to crowded QB room

For those who might have lost count, the Browns now have six quarterbacks overall on their roster. We've already discussed Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders but the team also has Joe Flacco, the likely starter, and Deshaun Watson, who is going to miss the entire year due to injury. The only healthy quarterback on the roster out of that bunch right now is Flacco, so bringing in another quarterback does make sense, even if it seems absurd to have six quarterbacks on the team.

Huntley became a notable name in the NFL when he helped lead the Ravens to a playoff berth in the 2022 season after Lamar Jackson went down. He and the Ravens nearly upset the Bengals on the road in the wild card round.

Huntley can be a reliable backup quarterback but he did have a solid roster around him during his time in Baltimore. He went 2-3 in his five starts with Miami last year while throwing for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three picks and rushing for another two scores with his legs.

It's doubtful that Huntley is still on the Browns roster by the time preseason comes to a close but perhaps he can play well and try to land somewhere else.