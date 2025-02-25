Browns release veteran who played over 150 games ahead of NFL free agency

The cuts are not stopping anytime soon for the Cleveland Browns and other cash-strapped teams. After releasing safety Juan Thornhill earlier this morning, the team also announced they would be parting ways with long snapper Charley Hughlett.

Hughlett had been with the team since 2014, and was the second-longest tenured Browns player on the team behind just Joel Bitonio. While he played in over 150 games for Cleveland, he was fairly injury prone. His last season with the team lasted just five games.

Hughlett is likely to not be the final domino to fall for Cleveland as they seek to cut as much money as possible from their books this offseason. While it'll be extremely difficult for them to get close to breaking even against the cap in 2025, a move like this indicates they're beginning the process of attempting to do just that.

Hughlett posted to social media on Monday after receiving word that the Browns had cut him, thanking fans for their support over the last 10 years while he was with the team.

"Thank you Cleveland for 10 great years! While I had hoped to continue my time here I am truly appreciative of so many people in the organization as well as the community. Cleveland will always be a special place to my family and I. With that being said I know I have a few good years left and look forward to seeing what the future brings!," wrote Hughlett on his Twitter page.

Thornhill is also likely to draw interest from teams looking to shore up their secondary depth, as he's only 29 years old and had a solid year for Cleveland in 2024. The former Super Bowl champion, who had just one word in response to the news that he had been cut, and Hughlett are just two examples of the Browns willing to let go of starting talent in order to save cap space this offseason.

Other cut candidates remain with the team, as of now. They include players like veteran G Joel Bitonio, T Jack Conklin, or LB Jordan Hicks, as named by Bleacher Report's scouting department back in January. Bitonio may not give the Browns the chance to cut him, as his retirement plans are still up in the air. But, Conklin and Hicks are definitely players to keep an eye on ahead of free agency.

