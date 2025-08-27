Browns reunite with a quarterback fans didn't even ask for

The Cleveland Browns seemingly finalized their quarterback room with Joe Flacco being the starter, Dillon Gabriel serving as the primary backup, and Shedeur Sanders being the third-string option. Kenny Pickett was the odd quarterback out, and he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round draft pick.

Even with these roles finalized, the Browns decided to bring back a familiar face. Although, it's a quarterback they probably never asked to be brought back to the team.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Browns are signing Bailey Zappe to their practice squad. This is a reunion, as Zappe had spent the latter part of last season with the team.

Another QB in Cleveland: The #Browns are signing Bailey Zappe to the practice squad, per source.



So the QB room now includes Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Zappe, who previously spent part of last season in Cleveland.

Browns reunite with Bailey Zappe in move no fan asked for

Remember when Zappe was the promising quarterback prospect on the New England Patriots who sent Mac Jones to the bench? Pepperidge Farm remembers. But Zappe has never been able to showcase that he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL, and thus reverted to a journeyman.

After spending the 2024 season on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, the Browns brought in Zappe to start a game. In a Jan. 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Zappe threw for 170 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while completing 16-of-31 pass attempts.

Zappe rejoined the Chiefs on a one-year contract, which ultimately resulted in a training camp stint with the team. Zappe's numbers in the preseason were nothing to write home about. Facing off against the Arizona Cardinals, Zappe threw for 70 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 8-of-17 pass attempts. The following game against the Seattle Seahawks, Zappe completed three throws for nine yards. In the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, Zappe completed four of six throws for 25 yards.

After getting waived by the Chiefs, Zappe finds his way back to Cleveland as the team's fourth quarterback option. For Browns fans, they are hoping one of the three on the active roster pans out and ends the quarterback carousel.