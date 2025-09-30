Browns rookie class just keeps getting even more impressive

It’s hard to say anything definitive about a rookie class after four games, but it sure looks like the Browns nailed it this year. Mason Graham, Carson Schwesigner, Quinshon Judkins, and Harold Fannin Jr. all look like long-term starters and have flashed in multiple games this year. We are still waiting to see the rookie quarterbacks, but this group has been fantastic through the first month of the year.

But there is another player who is starting to make an impact for Cleveland, and that is none other than Isaiah Bond. After falling out of the draft due to an off-field issue, Bond signed with the Browns during training camp. And after just a few games, he’s already established himself as one of the top receivers on the team. His performance on Sunday was just a reminder of how talented the former Alabama and Texas wide receiver is.

Isaiah Bond stood out in Week 4

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they handed out the all-rookie team awards for Week 4 and several players from the Cleveland Browns made the list. But the most notable was Bond, who was the second-highest graded rookie of the week. Here is what the site had to say about his performance against the Lions:

"After a tumultuous offseason that saw the former Alabama and Texas product go undrafted, Isaiah Bond has had a lot to prove since joining the Browns midway through the preseason. He’s already seen a sizable role in the Browns’ offense, and Week 4 against the Lions was his top performance thus far. On Sunday, Bond caught three passes, two of them contested, for 58 yards and a 72.4 PFF receiving grade." Pro Football Focus

Among rookie receivers with at least 120 snaps, Bond has the fifth-highest receiving grade in the NFL. While his overall stat line doesn’t stand out, it’s clear that he’s starting to find his rhythm. Bond has rare speed, and it's only a matter of time before he makes more plays down the field. But that is more of a quarterback issue than anything else right now.

The Browns have a lot of issues on offense right now, from the quarterback to the offensive line, but it appears that they have found a starting-caliber receiver in undrafted free agency. And while Bond might not ever be a No. 1 receiver or a featured target, he can be a massive weapon for a team that needs an influx of speed.

And with Cedric Tillman expected to miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury, we could see Bond get even more snaps on offense. If he can replicate the production we saw on Sunday, Bond might end up becoming one of the better rookie receivers in this class. And imagine how much that could change the trajectory of this team moving forward if Bond ends up becoming a real factor in the passing game. So far, so good for the rookie receiver from Texas.

More Browns news and analysis