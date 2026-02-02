Browns rumored to be mystery opponent for Saints in 2026 NFL Paris game

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly heading back to the Old Continent. It seems that once again, as a part of the NFL's initiative to take the game worldwide, Myles Garrett and company will pack their bags to play in Europe in 2026.

While that's not much of a surprise, the destination was a bit shocking. According to an unconfirmed report, the Browns will make history by facing the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France in Paris on Oct. 25, 2026.

Renowned French outlet The Times-Picayune was first to break the news, with insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com adding that the Browns still hadn't heard anything from the league about the reported matchup.

"After months of negotiations, it's finally official: the first NFL game in France will take place in Paris, at the Stade de France, on October 25, 2026. It will pit the New Orleans Saints against the Cleveland Browns," the report read.

As of Monday, the NFL had only announced that the Saints would be the home team for the league's first trip to France. For what it's worth, the Browns will play the NFC South next season, and New Orleans is among their list of 2026 road games.

#NFL announces that the #Saints will be the home team for the first-ever game in Paris, France in 2026. A report by RMC Sports on Sunday said the #Browns are the opponent and it's on Oct. 25, but that hasn't been announced or confirmed yet. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 2, 2026

NFL announces Saints for Paris, and Browns fans want to know if Cleveland is next

While this matchup might not be the most appealing for an international audience on paper, given that both teams finished the season with a negative record, it could actually be way more competitive and entertaining than some people think.

For starters, the Browns will debut a new offense under new head coach Todd Monken, who's known for turning his quarterbacks into real gunslingers. He can also work wonders with the likes of Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins, two of the league's most promising young stars.

Also, getting a chance to watch two true defensive superstars like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward should be more than enough to get fans from all over Europe in attendance. It's hard to think of better advertising than that.

As for the Saints, head coach Kellen Moore runs a flashy and creative offense. They may not have as many playmakers as they used to, but quarterback Tyler Shough showed some promise in his first year in the league in 2025, as well as strong chemistry with star wide receiver Chris Olave.

The league reportedly wants to make sure every team has at least one international game per season at some point in the near future. Hopefully, this matchup will be better for the Browns than last season's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns are 0-2 in international play, and facing the Saints sounds like the perfect chance to finally get one in the win column.