Browns running back chaos could swing fantasy championships in Week 17

We seem to get a brutal injury every week in the NFL, and the worst of Week 16 occurred at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Browns rookie running back Qunshon Judkins was on the verge of a 1,000-scrimmage-yard season when what seemed like a relatively harmless check-down from quarterback Shedeur Sanders turned into something gruesome.

Judkins was cut down at the leg by charging Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and immediately went down with one of those lower-body injuries the broadcast refuses to show on instant replay. Cleveland’s leading rusher wound up getting carted off the field in an air cast with a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle.

In the world of fantasy football, Judkins’ managers obviously lost the high-volume back for their remaining playoff matchups. His clear handle on Cleveland’s early-down work and pass-catching upside made him a strong RB2 or flex play leading up to his injury.

With Judkins now officially done for the remainder of 2025, thousands took to the waiver wire this week in search of a suitable replacement. The Browns have three notable running backs on their current depth chart entering Week 17, and here’s what fantasy managers need to know ahead of the most popular weekend of the season for championship matchups.

With Quinshon Judkins out, these 3 Browns RBs could make or break fantasy titles

Dylan Sampson

The fourth-round rookie has missed Cleveland’s last two games with hand and calf injuries, but head coach Kevin Stefanski hinted that his health has been improving. It’s worth noting, though, that Sampson wasn’t able to practice in any capacity ahead of last week’s game against Buffalo.

If Sampson is active, he’ll be on the low-end flex radar as one of Cleveland’s top receiving threats. The Browns are brutally thin at wide receiver; even after missing some game action, Sampson still ranks fifth on the team in receiving yards and has two touchdowns through the air.

With only 44 rush attempts on the season, Sampson definitely shouldn’t be viewed as a sure-fire starter this week against Pittsburgh, especially coming off multiple injuries. He’s a boom-or-bust option at best. Fantasy managers should monitor his practice participation and think long and hard before using him as a dart throw on championship week.

Verdict: Sit him.

Raheim Sanders

You could argue that Sanders is the free agent running back most worth adding in fantasy this week. He was active for the Bills game and noticeably took over the lead running back role after Judkins went out, handling 11 carries for 42 yards while hauling in his only target.

Sanders could be startable this week regardless of Sampson’s final injury status. The matchup against Pittsburgh is less-than-ideal, but the undrafted rookie is definitely worth at least as a stash through the weekend.

Anticipated volume alone puts Sanders in the flex conversation. His boom potential rises if Sampson is ruled out — but it could peak if the Steelers clinch the AFC North title prior to kickoff. If the Baltimore Ravens lose at Green Bay on Saturday night, Pittsburgh gets the division; with little room to move among the top four seeds in the AFC, the Steelers could look at resting some starters Sunday against the Browns, which could soften the landing for Sanders even more.

Verdict: Start him as a flex

Trayveon Williams

Williams probably won’t be playable in Week 17 if Sampson is active. The conversation chances, though, if Sampson misses a third straight game.

Williams assumed Sampson’s pass-catching role against the Bills last week, and he had a fruitful second half as Buffalo limited Shedeur Sanders to mostly check-downs and short throws around the line of scrimmage. Williams actually ended up as Cleveland’s leading receiver in Week 16 with four catches for 38 yards.

In any case, Williams' floor will be extremely low. He only saw three carries to Sanders’ 11 after Judkins went down. He’ll get a slight boost in value in PPR formats, but he’s only worth picking up as a Hail Mary flex this week.

Verdict: Sit him