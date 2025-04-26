Browns' Shedeur Sanders pick means Kenny Pickett is as good as gone in Cleveland

When the Cleveland Browns swung a trade that brought Kenny Pickett to town, few would have believed that he would have evolved into a high-end starter. However, he was penciled in as the favorite to be under center in Week 1. That seems to have changed instantly.

In the time since Pickett was acquired, the Browns have signed a veteran quarterback with offensive familiarity in Joe Flacco, all while adding not one, but two different quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, one of whom will bring a huge media circus to Cleveland.

The Browns drafted Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds of the Draft, respectively. With Gabriel's status as a third-round player likely helping him secure a spot on the 53-man roster, the race for the final spot could come down to Pickett and Sanders.

Sanders' talent and energy might help him beat Pickett out in an open competition, which could bring an end to the former Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick and Philadelphia Eagles backup's shot at proving he can be a viable starting quarterback in this league.

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft selection could lead to Browns cutting Kenny Pickett

Flacco might have the highest floor of any of Cleveland's quarterbacks right now, which would make it unlikely for them to part ways with him right before the season. Gabriel is unlikely to be cut as a third-round pick, leaving the competition down to Sanders and Pickett to stay on the roster.

Both are on equal footing, as the Browns traded a fifth-round pick to acquire Pickett in the offseason. Where Sanders has the edge, however, is upside. The arm talent, accuracy down the field, and smarts betweeen the ears could help Sanders beat out Pickett in any sort of open competition.

It seems unlikely that the Browns would try to get themselves out of the Shedeur business (barring some stunning ineptitude) after all the hype and bombast that comes with bringing Sanders into the fold. It seems even less likely that this team keeps four quarterbacks on the active roster.

Unless Flacco retires, the Browns will either waste a fifth-round pick on Sanders or Pickett. Considering how enticing the idea of what Sanders could be at his peak is, Pickett may need to look for yet another spot to continue on with his NFL future.