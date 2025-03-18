Browns social media post leads to major speculation about 2025 NFL draft plans

The Cleveland Browns have a very high draft pick this year, so there's bound to be fanfare around that selection on the night of April 24 - that's when the NFL draft kicks off.

With so many potentially game-changing players to choose from at this spot, Cleveland is spoiled with choice. They can go with a defensive phenom like Abdul Carter, a two-way phenom in Travis Hunter, or even a big gamble in Shedeur Sanders at 2nd overall. The world is the Browns' oyster in this draft. Whether that's a good thing or not remains to be seen.

But, the Browns' official team page took to social media on Tuesday to begin exciting fans with plans for a full blown concert during draft night. They plan on having the band Journey perform at Huntington Bank Field the night of the event, and season ticket holders will have access to an all-out draft night party to celebrate the pick.

That post has led to a ton of speculation from fans about who the Browns will be planning to take in the draft - and, a lot of that speculation has been around a quarterback. That might not necessarily be the case, though.

Browns fans think Cleveland's all-out draft night party means team is taking QB at No. 2 overall

The post, which the team shared to social media on Tuesday, mentions that all season ticket holders can attend the Journey concert slash draft night party for free.

Yes, this is for real. The actual Journey will be playing a FREE and exclusive FULL show for all Browns STMs leading up to the start of the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/ZaV7Mvm2Cn — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 17, 2025

Fans are all in the teams' mentions and quotes on this post, saying this means the team must be taking a big-name player at second overall in the draft and that has to be someone like Shedeur Sanders. A new franchise quarterback surely warrants a concert and free celebration for long-tortured season ticket members.

Read more: Latest QB tiers from NFL analyst shows Browns have just 3 options in NFL draft

But, it just doesn't feel like a given that the team is planning this huge gathering to select a quarterback with so many question marks around him. When the team has the option to choose between Carter, Hunter, and Sanders, it honestly feels more likely they'd take Hunter before Sanders - and that's without a starting quarterback even being signed (or drafted) yet!

Carter would be a franchise-defining move: he embodies the strength of the Browns, which is their Jim Schwartz-led defense, and he'd be the perfect pass rusher to plug in alongside Myles Garrett. If both are locked in long-term, then the team has a clear-cut defensive identity. If the team takes Sanders, they may have a shot at developing him into a franchise quarterback.

A party doesn't necessarily mean they're making a splashy pick - just sounds like they're making a notable one. And, that could mean anyone is getting selected, and not just a quarterback.

More Browns news and analysis