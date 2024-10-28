Browns stock report: Receivers show out with new signal caller in Week 8
Toe taps. Sideline snatches. Reeling passes in while on the run. These are things you'd never see happen under the old signal calling in Cleveland. In fact, the Browns would have likely lost yesterday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with Deshaun Watson under center and with Kevin Stefanski calling the shots - the pressure Baltimore was bringing would've been enough to cause Watson's downfall.
But, that's not what fans got yesterday. Instead, Browns faithful who packed into Huntington Bank Field were treated to a balanced diet to all receivers on the field from new QB1 Jameis Winston. With Ken Dorsey calling plays, Winston was slinging it downfield to Cedric Tillman and catching Elijah Moore or Jerry Jeudy streaking across the field for balls. David Njoku was even able to snag a tough touchdown catch from Winston at the goal line.
Overall, the receivers in Week 8 looked night and day from what we've seen this season - competent, athletic, and capable of extending drives instead of killing them with drops. Makes you wonder why there were so many miscues on the field between them and Watson, and how they're already in sync with Winston through one game.
Stock up: Cedric Tillman
Tillman was probably the most impressive receiver from the Week 8 win over the Ravens. Tillman has been waiting for his breakout moment with the Browns since being drafted back in 2023, and it feels like he's on the precipice of that right now. Over the last two weeks, Tillman's had over 80 receiving yards and over nine targets per game. He's averaged over 10 yards per reception over that stretch and finally translated that production with scores in Week 8, picking up two touchdowns.
Tillman fits really well with Winston and his gun slinging style. It seems he's always ready for the pass across the field and across Winston's body, and he was able to convert that for 99 receiving yards in the Ravens win. Looking ahead, the Los Angeles Chargers have only allowed 305.4 yards per game, a very good sign of a strong defense. It'll be interesting to see how Winston and Tillman fair against a tougher defensive unit.
Stock up: David Njoku
Njoku was able to snag a touchdown on National Tight End Day, a great cap to an already excellent win in Week 8. He added onto a great Week 7 performance with five receptions for 61 total yards and one score, and just looked a lot more involved in the action in the same way that Tillman was - being found across the middle of the field for some easy yards.
Njoku should probably continue to be utilized for short yardage play packages as his size and athleticism makes him a ridiculous matchup for any teams' secondary.
Stock up: Elijah Moore
Moore's been non-existent so far this season, and it's been a big blow to what looked like a dynamic wide receiving room headed into 2024. With Watson under center, Moore had been doing cardio week after week and often not even put out on the field for plays. With Winston, though, he's found his purpose - making big and accurate catches on the sideline and ensuring he's keeping his feet in. He had a few plays like that in Week 8 and it allowed him to finish up with 85 receiving yards.
Moore has always held promise as a receiver - that hope goes back to his days as a New York Jet. But Moore has also yet to consistently work with a quarterback to form chemistry. So, with Winston likely the starter for the rest of the season, Moore has a shot at finally looking like the borderline star receiver he's always felt he could be.
Stock up: Jerry Jeudy
Jeudy is the final receiver a part of this puzzle, and he also delivered in Week 8. Jeudy finished up with 79 receiving yards for the first time since the last game of the Browns' season in 2023. That's both impressive and unacceptable from this team's offense and play callers. Jeudy isn't who he was a few years ago - a star downfield who could make the big plays for you when needed. But, he can still be good for down field catches with some separation. He almost had a spectacular grab despite some velcro coverage from Baltimore's secondary.
Jeudy and Moore can end up salvaging the season alongside Winston if both can remain consistent targets downfield for him and Dorsey, who seems intent on drawing plays up that involve a ton of deep balls.