Browns' strange Jameis Winston decision couldn't have come at a worse time
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns, largely due to financial obligations, were essentially being held hostage by Deshaun Watson. Despite his play being simply terrible and the off-field issues circling above, it seemed impossible for backup Jameis Winston (a proven capable starter in the NFL) to get any run with the starters.
The former No. 1 overall pick has been chomping at the bit all season long, but he seems to have fallen further down the depth chart. 2023 fifth-round pick and third-string quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named the backup quarterback before Cleveland's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Winston demoted to emergency quarterback status.
As fate would have it, Watson was finally forced from the starting lineup. After completing 15 of his first 17 passes, Watson suffered a serious right leg injury many are speculating could be Achilles problem. Thompson-Robinson finished the drive, which was punctuated with a Nick Chubb touchdown run.
While DTR is a younger option with more mobility, Winston is the best pure passer on the roster. The decision to suddenly upset the depth chart order right before Watson's injury could come back to bite Stefanski, as this is exactly the type of game Winston could have used to get back on track.
Browns look foolish for deactivating Jameis Winston after Deshaun Watson injury
In the last three years as a backup and spot starter with the New Orleans Saints, Winston went 6-4 and threw for 20 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. With 141 career passing scores to his name (more than Watson, oddly enough), Winston makes more sense as a backup than DTR at this stage.
Thompson-Robinson played in parts of eight games last year, starting three. He tossed just one touchdown and four interceptions in that time, showing he wasn't ready for an advanced NFL workload. Do the Browns think he has suddenly learned enough to leapfrog Winston in the pecking order?
While DTR is the most mobile quarterback on the roster, and this offensive line is horrid, the upgrade Winston would give the Browns as a passer (which is what they need right now) outweighs DTR's athletic gifts.
While the Browns can chalk the Watson injury and the timing of this demotion up to rotten luck, the fact this was a completely unforced error that could cost them a game against a division rival is exactly the same type of Browns incompetence fans have seen for years.