Jameis Winston has landed an unexpected key role with the Browns
The Cleveland Browns took care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. The Browns have looked better this week but it also would have been difficult for them to have looked worse than they did a week ago when they got blasted by the Cowboys.
Something that stood out in the Week 2 match-up was that while Deshaun Watson was still the starting quarterback, the Browns found a way to get backup quarterback Jameis Winston into the game and help the offense.
On two separate occasions, Winston came into the game to help execute a quarterback sneak for the Browns offense. Both times saw Winston convert on the sneaks. Is this something we could see from the Browns backup more often?
Has Jameis Winston carved out a role for himself in Cleveland?
Watson has likely not been the one attempting the QB sneaks due to the injuries he's dealt with since arriving to Cleveland two years ago. Winston, meanwhile, is clearly good at converting on QB sneaks and that's why it makes sense for the Browns to continue to lean on him for these.
Now, of course, down the road other teams will pick up on what the Browns are planning on doing if Winston is out there instead of Watson but right now, it's a good approach. If Watson does get injured later on, Winston would be thrown into the starting role and would still be the one doing the QB sneaks so this wouldn't change much if that were to happen.
Browns fans wouldn't have been upset if Winston was starting instead of Watson after how underwhelming he's been as a Cleveland Brown but at least he's getting involved offensively now. Will the Browns continue to use Winston in QB sneak situations? We'll have to wait and see.