The NFL schedule will be released next week. Rumors about the schedule are already circulating on social media, though the league has not confirmed these leaks, which have generated considerable buzz nonetheless.

Last year, we learned the Browns were set to host their first international game since 2017 in London, England. Cleveland made their international debut in London at Twickenham Stadium against the Vikings, where they lost 33-16 en route to a historically awful 0-16 season. Future Browns quarterback Case Keenum went for 288 yards and two touchdowns in that game, while Cleveland's offense was nearly entirely run through running back Isaiah Crowell's 118 yards from scrimmage.

Browns tied to anticipated London clash in rumored NFL schedule leak

According to a rumor from a reliable source, the Browns will take on the Vikings in London again in Week 5 at Tottenham. Again, nothing will be confirmed until the schedule is officially released. If the leak is true, the Browns are set for a rematch with Minnesota eight years later in the home of the Tottenham Hotspur FC of the English Premier League.

This international battle will be considered a home game for the Browns in a stadium with a capacity of 62,850. The Vikings are rumored to play Pittsburgh in Dublin, Ireland the week prior, so the Browns could be getting a team who is a little fatigued from irregular travel. Nonetheless, Minnesota has high expectations following a 14-3 season, so getting an overseas win against them will be no walk in the park.

Read More: Ranking AFC North wide receiver rooms after George Pickens trade

Per Jack Duflin, the international game will allow the Browns to have some free will over when they get a bye week. They could take a bye week right after their international game (Week 6 in this rumored leak) or later in the season. Should they want extra rest for a playoff push, a later bye week is more sensible. If they don't believe a postseason berth is realistic, it could be more logical to take that bye right after the London game to prepare a rookie to start in Week 7.

Next week, we will learn for sure if these leaks are correct, as well as how the rest of the schedule unfolds for the Browns. We will also find out when the Browns picked their bye week, which could be an early signal for their 2025 expectations

More Browns news and analysis