Browns tumble in power rankings after offensive debacle vs. Detroit

Last week, the Cleveland Browns finally gave their fan base a reason to cheer. A huge upset against the high-powered Green Bay Packers had fans thinking: maybe this season isn't going to be a total disaster. Sadly, this week's contest against another NFC heavyweight, the Detroit Lions, followed a similar script to the Baltimore Ravens' loss in Week 2.

The Browns' ferocious defense kept one of the NFL's highest octane offenses in relative check for three quarters. Eventually, the dam broke and Detroit ran up the score to a 34-10 final. Make no mistake about it, the defense deserves a ton of credit for their efforts. Through four weeks, the defense has surrendered the fewest yards in the entire league. When it comes to points allowed, they rank 24th.

It is abundantly clear that the Browns' offense - at least when orchestrated by Joe Flacco - is not NFL-caliber. At this point, they rank 31st in points scored and 27th in yards. Their eight turnovers on offense rank 29th. The offense isn't just failing to pull its weight - it's actively sabotaging any chance for the Browns to come out with a win on a consistent basis.

Browns fall to #28 in latest power rankings

NFL Spin Zone's weekly power rankings saw the Browns take a dive to #28, after jumping to #24 last week. Even the most ardent Browns fan will have a hard time pressing the issue with this ranking. Football is a team game, and no matter how much chaos Myles Garrett and co. wreak on the defensive side of the ball, if they continue to be put in impossible situations because of offensive turnovers and porous special teams play, it will all be for naught.

The offense's struggles have initiated a deafening clamor for a quarterback change. Besides Joe Flacco's age, his skill set is archaic for the modern game. The Browns have arguably the least mobile signal caller in the entire league. That was, until today's report that Dillon Gabriel will be getting the start this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

While no one will confuse Gabriel for Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen in terms of speed or athleticism, his ability to move is a far cry from what Joe Flacco is capable of at this point in his career. There are plenty of reasons to question the timing of the change, but it appears the Browns' desperation has finally boiled over.

It would be a tall task for any rookie - especially one drafted in the third round - to make their debut against a Brian Flores-led defense. There is reason for optimism, however. The Vikings' offense this season hasn't been firing quite like it did in 2024. If Gabriel can protect the ball, extend plays, and get help from fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins, the blueprint is there for a Browns victory.

If the Browns are able to pull off an upset in London, they will jump back up the rankings. The hope is that Dillon Gabriel's debut provides not just a short-term boost but a tangible sign that he can be a franchise quarterback.

