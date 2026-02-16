Browns’ unexpected DC hire makes more sense than it seems

Here's the good news: Todd Monken and the Cleveland Browns have finally filled out the key positions on their 2026 coaching staff.

The uncomfortable part for Browns fans is that Monken’s first staff as an NFL head coach is filled with unknown commodities.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but fans won’t only be getting to know Monken on the fly during this new year, but offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg as well.

Rutenberg’s the latest curveball, but that fits the Browns’ 2026 offseason to date.

Given his widespread connections to Monken, Jim Schwartz and Cleveland, Cory Undlin was the DC candidate most were expecting. The current passing game coordinator for the Houston Texans seemed to check every box, especially after Monken voiced his desire to keep Schwartz’s 4-3 defensive system intact during his introductory press conference.

Rutenberg was viewed more as a wild-card finalist for the Browns, because his NFL lineage was to Robert Saleh, not Schwartz.

But when you peel back the layers, this hire suits Cleveland's offseason agenda to a T.

3 reasons why the Browns chose Mike Rutenberg over Cory Undlin, Jason Tarver for defensive coordinator

1. Rutenberg studied at Cornell

As NFL insider Tom Pelissero laid out during the Browns’ lengthy head coach process, Cleveland’s data-driven front office lends itself to a certain educational background. The fact that Rutenberg played sprint football in college as a linebacker and earned a four-year degree from Cornell obviously isn’t the sole reason why he landed the job, but it definitely scores serious points with GM Andrew Berry and company.

2. Rutenberg's NFL journey started on the personnel side

Another feather in Rutenberg’s cap is where his coaching journey started: In Washington under Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs. Instead of entering the 2003 NFL Draft and chasing a pro career, he joined Washington on the personnel side as an intern. A year later, he had earned an administrative assistant role, working closely with Gibbs and 3-4 defense guru Gregg Williams, which gave him some unique insight prior to him leaving for UCLA as a grad assistant in 2006 and pursuing his first coaching roles.

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot laid that early experience out in a way Berry and company had to eat up.

“He helped script practices, analyze opponents and assist in player evaluations — the kind of behind-the-scenes work that often lays the groundwork for future coaching opportunities.”

3. Rutenberg's well-versed in the 'wide-9 attack' defense that Jim Schwartz deploys

While Rutenberg hasn’t worked under Schwartz directly, he’s studied under some like-minded coaches like Saleh (with 49ers and Jets) and Williams (with Washington).

How the Browns operate behind their wide defensive end alignment with Myles Garrett and Alex Wright remains to be seen, but ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi expects many of Schwartz's core principals to remain.

The defensive fronts that the Browns utilized under Jim Schwartz are very similar to the ones that new DC Mike Rutenberg coached up alongside Robert Saleh in New York," he wrote. "I’d expect that to remain intact. The Browns were impressed with Rutenberg’s knowledge of all three levels of the defense and ability to add some wrinkles."