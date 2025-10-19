Browns veteran just gave Kevin Stefanski a strong vote of confidence

The Week 7 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins was a game between two one-win teams, billed as the hot-seat bowl. With both teams struggling entering the game, many believed the losing coach would ultimately lose their job as well. With Cleveland winning the game 31-6, head coach Kevin Stefanski’s seat got a little bit cooler, as the Browns are now 2-5.

With so much football left this season for the Browns, Stefanski will have to keep stacking wins for his job to really be secure. One thing is clear, though, the head coach hasn’t lost his locker room. That was evident in some postgame comments from Cleveland lineman Joel Bitonio. The veteran guard emphasized to the media that he has never lost faith in Stefanski. In Bitonio’s six years, he says whenever things get tough, the head coach always responds the right way.

#Browns Joel Bitonio said Kevin Stefanski brought intensity Monday as they prepared for Miami going into the game 1-5.



"I think it was just frustration boiling over, but he was intense and laid out expectations for us especially on offense and I think the guys answered the bell" pic.twitter.com/IfcciajC6T — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 19, 2025

This strong endorsement means something, especially from a staple leader like Bitonio. It means the locker room still believes in the man leading them, and Stefanski still has the ear of his players. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee he’ll still be the head coach in Cleveland next season, but it does mean the team will keep fighting, giving them the chance to win games. If they do win enough games, Stefanski’s seat will certainly cool off.

Bitonio also revealed that Stefanski turning up the heat actually led to the team’s big win on Sunday. The guard revealed that Cleveland had an intense Monday after their Week 6 loss, and through that intensity, Stefanski laid out clear expectations and challenged the team — especially the offense. The Browns delivered on Sunday, and won their second game of the season.

Clearly, bringing some intensity worked, so Kevin Stefanski will have to keep the same energy moving forward. If he does, and his players continue to respond how they did on Sunday, the Browns could turn things around.