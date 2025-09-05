Browns’ weirdest breakout ever happened during a one-win season

Every NFL team has plenty of weird moments in their franchise's history and the Cleveland Browns are no exception to the rule. When trying to think of the weirdest moment ever in Browns history, however, a potential forgetton memory comes to mind. That's the 2016 season from former Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who had a very bizarre NFL career.

Pryor played quarterback at Ohio State from 2008 to 2010 and left school early after he was part of an investigation involving NCAA violations. Pryor eventually entered the supplemental draft and was taken by the Oakland Raiders where he played quarterback for three years.

Pryor had tried to make it as a quarterback in the NFL but by the time the Browns had signed him in 2015, he had made it known that he was willing to convert to wide receiver. This was most likely a last-ditch effort to try and stick in the NFL and he'd soon show not long after why it was a good decision on his part to make the switch.

In 2016, Pryor proved he could be a legitimate weapon in the NFL, finishing that year with 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. He did all of this while catching passes from... wait for it... Cody Kessler and Josh McCown (and RGIII for one game). That makes Pryor's 2016 numbers even more impressive when you factor in who was quarterbacking the Browns that year.

Terrelle Pryor's 2016 season is Browns' weirdest moment

Pryor's season notwithstanding, the 2016 season was not a good one for the Browns. Cleveland won just one game that year and were a year away from the painful 0-16 season. Pryor was a free agent at season's end and left Cleveland to join Washington but never came close to what he accomplished during that 2016 season with the Browns.

That's what makes this memory such a weird one. Pryor was a quarterback up until 2015 and even after he switched to wide receiver, he had just one good year and it was with Cleveland in 2016. He never had more than 240 yards with a team after he left the Browns and was out of the league entirely by 2019.

Quarterbacks switching to wide receiver isn't necessarily weird but Pryor's career certainly was. From having to enter the supplemental draft to playing quarterback for the Raiders for a few years and then finally making the switch to receiver and putting together a great year in Cleveland of all places? Yeah, that definitely counts as being weird.