Browns will hit a new rock bottom if they can’t exploit the Bills' biggest weakness

The Cleveland Browns will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and the two teams are in completely different situations.

The Browns are 3-11, in the race for the No. 1 overall pick, and the Bills are 10-4, hoping to secure a playoff spot. Cleveland is searching for a franchise quarterback, and Buffalo has Josh Allen. All things considered, the Bills are expected to come to Cleveland and make light work of the Browns on Sunday.

Of course, this is still the NFL, and anything could happen. Beyond that, Buffalo has a very clear weakness that the Browns should exploit. That weakness is run defense.

The Bills have been abysmal against the run all season. Unfortunately for Cleveland, it hasn’t been able to run the ball well as of late. If that trend continues on Sunday, against a horrid Buffalo run defense, it will be yet another embarrassing moment for the Browns.

The Bills present the perfect opportunity for the Browns to run the football

All offseason, Cleveland talked about returning to an offense that’s built around the run game. Drafting Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, the Browns had two talented young runners to lean on. Early in the season, Judkins especially flashed as a productive runner, but Cleveland’s run game has been nonexistent in recent weeks.

On the year, the Browns are averaging just 92.4 yards a game (29th), on 3.8 yards per carry (29th). In the last two games, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the leading rusher, picking up 29 yards on the ground against the Tennessee Titans, and 24 against the Chicago Bears.

The Bills, on the other hand, have been run all over all season long. Despite a 10-4 record, Buffalo is allowing 143.1 rushing yards a game (30th), while also giving up 5.4 yards per carry (31st). Just last week, the Bills gave up 246 yards on the ground to the New England Patriots.

Simply put, it would be an embarrassment if the Browns can’t run the ball on Sunday. That would say a lot about the quality of the offensive line, even if they are backups, as well as the play callers and offensive coaches who are employed to scheme things up.

If Cleveland can’t get a ground game going on Sunday, it’s clearly time for the franchise to hit reset.