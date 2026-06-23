Bucks fans are learning the same Jimmy Haslam lesson Browns fans know too well

Jimmy Haslam already has two of the biggest trades in sports history on his resume as owner of the Cleveland Browns — Deshaun Watson in 2022 and Myles Garrett this offseason. So why not add a third?

Haslam has owned the Browns since 2012. In 2023, he purchased a 25-percent stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, making him one of that franchise’s co-owners. And according to Yahoo Sports podcaster Kevin O’Connor, Haslam was a “driving force” in Tuesday morning’s blockbuster NBA trade that sent former league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee to the Miami Heat for a massive package of players and picks.

But based on O’Connor’s reporting, Bucks fans just learned something about Haslam that Browns fans have known for years. A meddling and fearless sports owner can be a dangerous combination.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics offered 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, who averaged a career-high 28.7 points per game this past season, as well as two first-round draft picks in exchange for Antetokounmpo. It was a unique offer that would have netted Milwaukee a top NBA player to contend now, with the added luxury of future draft capital.

But according to O’Connor, Haslam feared a hypothetical situation with Brown cropping up in the future, and that compelled him to push Bucks leadership toward Miami’s offer.

“Sources say Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam was a driving force in taking the Heat deal for Giannis over Boston’s offer. Haslam didn’t want to risk Jaylen Brown wanting out of Milwaukee in a year after dealing with Giannis and Myles Garrett trade demands. Haslam wanted certainty, and the Miami deal provided more of that with more total assets in return to Milwaukee.”

Reported details of the Giannis trade will sound painfully familiar to Browns fans

To be clear, the Bucks got a fine haul in exchange for Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee received four players, including starting guard Tyler Herro, and a package of picks that included three first-round selections. One of those picks was No. 13 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, which was set to be held on Tuesday night.

The other first-round picks are unprotected, which is another positive for Milwaukee. Those unprotected selections aren’t until 2031 and 2033, though, so it’s going to take a while for the Bucks to realize any value with those selections.

The part that should have Browns fans shaking their heads is Haslam's reported concern about Brown, who is head and shoulders above any player the Bucks received from the Heat. Take it from a Boston sports fan here: Haslam’s read on Brown could not be further off the mark.

While Brown has never been afraid to speak his mind on matters on and off the court, he was never a divisive player who demanded to be traded from Boston. He’s already won a ring and made his money. All he’s been demanding is respect after years of playing in Jayson Tatum’s shadow.

Brown would have likely relished the opportunity to be the No. 1 in Milwaukee, rather than the No. 1B in Boston. His ongoing cyber beef with Stephen A. Smith traces back to the comments he made after Boston’s first-round playoff exit this year.

In a nutshell, Brown called this past season his favorite as an NBA player. Why? This is just an opinion, but it probably has a lot to do with Tatum missing almost the entire regular season rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon, and Brown being the No. 1 guy as Boston defied the odds and claimed the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed.

It’s never been about the destination with Brown. It’s been about respect. Had the Bucks made the trade with Boston, he would have felt wanted. He would have been their guy. If Haslam really operated in fear of Brown one day demanding a trade, he couldn’t have butchered this seismic trade more.

But that’s been the Browns fans’ experience for the better part of 15 years now.

Welcome to the party, Bucks fans. Your team just traded an all-time franchise great, and while the package looks fine on paper now, it likely won’t age well. Passing on the best player available in an NBA trade of this magnitude rarely does.