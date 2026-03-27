Carnell Tate sends message to Browns with bold claim ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is around the corner, and the Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make with their sixth overall pick. While Cleveland could go in a number of directions, one player who has emerged as a popular prospect for the Browns is wide receiver Carnell Tate. The Ohio State wideout had his pro day on Wednesday, and he wasn’t afraid to speak his mind after performing.

Speaking with the media after running routes, Tate was asked about his decision to not run the 40-yard dash again, since his 4.53 time at the Scouting Combine was the subject of a lot of discussion. The receiver admitted that he did consider running it again, but ultimately felt the 40-yard drill was being overvalued. Pointing to how some of the league’s best receivers ran a similar time as him, Tate said, “My speed, the combine is one time, but ultimately I’m a great football player. When you put the pads on, it’s another level.”

That’s why the receiver focused on playing football on Wednesday, running routes in front of NFL representatives. After showing his abilities on the field, Tate believes he’s the best route runner in the draft, and might even be the best route runner in the league once he’s drafted in April.

No shortage of confidence from Carnell Tate after today’s pro day workout. Asked what he liked about his performance, Tate said he’s the best route-runner in the draft and maybe even in the league. pic.twitter.com/sXmxc5TqQx — Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis56) March 25, 2026

Carnell Tate is ready to be the top route runner in the NFL after Ohio State’s Pro Day

That's certainly a lot of dip on the wide receiver’s chip, but that’s the mindset you want in a WR1 — especially if a team is going to use a top-10 pick to select him. The question in Cleveland is if the Browns will be the team to make Tate a top-10 pick.

The franchise certainly has to consider doing so. Entering the draft, the team’s two biggest needs will be wide receiver and left tackle, and with two first-round picks, the expectation is that those picks will be used on those positions. While it’s a debate on which position should go first, everyone is ready to see a top receiver in Cleveland. If the Browns believe in Carnell Tate’s abilities like the receiver does, the team should be focused on drafting him.