Cedric Tillman proving the Browns were right to trade away Amari Cooper

Cedric Tillman’s stats before and after the Amari Cooper trade couldn’t be more different.



Before trade:

- 6 games

- 5 targets

- 3 receptions, 9 yards, 0 TDs



After trade:

- 2 games

- 21 targets

- 15 receptions, 180 yards, 2 TDs



