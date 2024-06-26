Cedric Tillman earns praise from ESPN for work at Browns minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
As he enters his second season in the NFL, Cedric Tillman is starting to make people take notice. The Cleveland Browns top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — at No. 74 overall — Tillman had his share of ups and downs as a rookie.
He made some impressive catches and showed strength as a receiver over the middle of the field. However, he also had a few miscues — one that led to a pick from Joe Flacco. In all, he finished with 21 receptions for 224 yards on the year. Respectable numbers for a Round 3 selection but Tillman wants more in year two. And it shows.
He's already been praised by those who cover the team for showing up in excellent shape but now ESPN is taking notice. In a large piece where several insiders shared their biggest surprise player from every minicamp, the Browns selection was Tillman. As pointed out by Daniel Oyefusi, Cleveland was down a couple of receivers and Tillman had no problem stepping in and making the most of his opportunities.
"The Browns went through the majority of their offseason workout program without their top receivers. Amari Cooper was away from the facility because of an apparent contract dispute, and Jerry Jeudy was sidelined by an injury. Their absences left opportunities for many young pass-catchers, and coaches praised the growth and commitment of Tillman, a 2023 third-round pick. Cleveland saw attentiveness in the weight room and meetings that carried over onto the field as he built a rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Cooper, Jeudy and Elijah Moore all in the receiver mix, Tillman faces stiff competition to gain targets, but he's off to a strong start." — Daniel Oyefusi, ESPN
When the Browns selected Tillman, it was said he was targeted due to Deshaun Watson. The starting quarterback prefers wideouts with a big frame and that's what the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Tillman offers.
Cedric Tillman could be pushing another Browns receiver down the depth chart
What Tillman didn't offer as a rookie was a player who had a refined route tree. The physical talent was there but he needed to be coached up. He also needed time on the field.
He's getting that now which has also led to a belief that Elijah Moore could be in danger of losing snaps. The Browns added Moore in a trade with the New York Jets last season, swapping the 42nd pick in the draft with New York in the process. In addition to Moore, the Browns also landed pick No. 74, which was used on Tillman.