Coach's Corner: 3rd down call from Kevin Stefanski huge blemish on Week 6 loss
HC Kevin Stefanski has repeatedly said after losses this season that they are not just on the shoulders of QB Deshaun Watson or the Cleveland Browns poor offensive line. He has explained to media that coaches have to also be better and call a better game as well as prepare their players better for each week.
Stefanski seemingly ignored his own advice during Week 6 and the team's fifth loss of the season when, on 3rd and one and with a chance to get an easy first down on a fairly solid drive against the Philadelphia Eagles, he called for a jet sweep play with backup QB Jameis Winston under center. Winston handed the rock off to Cedric Tillman for a loss of five instead of picking up a first down, which led to a missed field goal from usually accurate K Dustin Hopkins.
It was a strange call, especially as the run game was pretty effective for the Browns in the contest. Running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and D'Onta Foreman were solid in picking up extra short yardage for Cleveland despite an injury to starting RB Jerome Ford. Stefanski chose to ignore that and go with a trick play that tricked no one.
Stefanski took credit for blowing the play call after the game to reporters.
A bad call that made the difference between a score and turning the ball over to Philadelphia with nothing to show for it. While three points would not have mattered to the end result, Stefanski still left three points on the table with the call itself.
Stefanski had called for a similar play in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, and that also led to a loss in yards. While it is always a plus to have weapons like Winston or Tillman available for surprise plays like this, to run the same play over and over again and anticipate a different result is malpractice from this coaching staff and Stefanski as he continues to help call plays for Watson and the offense.
Play calling shows trust in Deshaun Watson diminishing
The jet sweep was just one of several calls that might have clued viewers in to how much trust the Browns coaching staff has in Watson to make big plays. He had a huge drive at the end of the contest that almost led to a tie game - only to be stopped by O-line penalties and a facemask call on WR Amari Cooper - but otherwise, he did not look comfortable for yet another week behind this O-line.
Several run plays up the gut on early downs and plays drawn up for very little passing yards showed that the staff and Stefanski are struggling to incorporate their starting quarterback into its offense. Your catalyst should not be your rusted piece, yet that is all Watson has shown himself to be so far this season. That does not mean change is coming anytime soon though, as Stefanski told reporters after Week 6 that there is no plan to bench Watson.