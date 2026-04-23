Cowboys blunder just opened a door the Browns cannot ignore

As the confetti rained down on the 2025 Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, Browns fans had already turned the page. Whether it was scouring free agent lists or diving deep into draft prospects, the Dawg Pound was busy. One player that instantly drew a connection — and that link only grew stronger with the Browns' head coaching hire — was Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

The Browns have a Grand Canyon-sized hole at wide receiver, and the former Pittsburgh Steeler was about to hit free agency at 25 years old, on the heels of a Pro Bowl campaign that saw him put up ridiculous numbers: 93 receptions, 1,429 yards, and nine TDs. Every Browns receiver combined for a measly 117 receptions, 1,467 yards, and four TDs. Yes, George Pickens nearly outperformed the entire group by himself.

Record scratch. The Cowboys, in the latest example of Jerry Jones and Co. being unwilling to pay one of their stars top dollar before they have no choice, opted instead to franchise tag Pickens. He already has a reputation for being somewhat unpredictable, leaving many excited to see how this will unfold as the offseason progresses. The latest comments from Stephen Jones may do to the situation what gasoline does to a fire.

The Cowboys’ cavalier comment on George Pickens could open a door for the Browns

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jones told the media precisely what George Pickens would least want to hear:

"There won't be negotiations on a long-term deal."

Oh. If you can't remember the last time an organization didn't at least feign an interest in getting a deal done with a franchise-tagged player, you're not alone. By making such a declaration this far in advance of the season, the Cowboys have allowed George Pickens an inordinate amount of time to stew. What's more, Jones said they have had no assurances as to when or if Pickens plans to show up in the first place.

This surely won't end in disaster.

If anyone should be rooting for it to end as most predict, however, it's the Cleveland Browns. George Pickens played under new head coach Todd Monken for two seasons at the University of Georgia, including the 2021 campaign that saw the Bulldogs win the CFP National Championship. Despite missing the majority of that season with a torn ACL, he recovered to play in the final four games, including the big one.

Despite only having one reception, it went for 52 yards, which gave Pickens the most receiving yards of any Bulldog in the game. If the Browns were able to acquire him, he would upgrade their receiving room in one fell swoop.

His trade value is inextricably diminished by the fact that he'll likely warrant a hefty contract extension as a condition of the trade. The fact that he's on a one-year, $27.3 million contract (with an equal cap number) creates an obstacle for acquiring teams, too. If there's any general manager who can spot a bargain from a mile away, it's Andrew Berry.

Even more than that, Pickens represents the exact kind of player the Browns have been trying to build their culture around under Todd Monken. His toughness has never been questioned. The thing he's most famous for — being too physical, too emotional, too hyper-charged — seems to align precisely with what Monken wants to see from his team. Out with the blasé of Stefanski, in with the feisty of the new regime.

Would the Cowboys, in their perpetual limbo between 'all-in' and penny-pinching, take a third-round pick for Pickens? That's debatable, especially considering that is the price they paid Pittsburgh for his services ahead of the 2025 season. The Browns' second-round pick, No. 39, might be enough to entice Jerry Jones.

At the end of the day, the Cowboys don't have much of a choice. Despite the fact that Pickens cannot go to another team on his own, there comes a time when, if a player is willing to play hardball, he wins. It's what happened with Dexter Lawrence and the New York Giants just last week. Last year, the Cowboys caved to Micah Parsons' (and his agent, the same agent that represents Pickens, by the way) trade demand after refusing to ink him to a long-term deal.

If the Cowboys–Pickens partnership is truly careening toward divorce, Andrew Berry should shamelessly be outside Pickens' window with a boombox and first-class tickets to Cleveland in hand. Players like this don't come around often and the Browns can't afford to miss this opportunity.