Dan Patrick floats a trade that would signal the end of the Browns season
The Cleveland Browns' season feels over. Sure, we're only six games into the 2024 campaign but at 1-5 and the offense completely spiraling, it doesn't feel like the Browns are going to crawl out of the miserable hole they've dug themselves into early on.
With the rough start cemented after a narrow loss to the Eagles, it might be time for the Browns to make some tough decisions. One of those tough decisions could be parting ways with Myles Garrett before the trade deadline.
More Browns news
Dan Patrick floated an idea on his show on Monday morning that would send Garrett to the Detroit Lions. This idea might make sense considering the Lions just lost star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the season and they're all-in this year. The Lions, like the Browns, have been a bottom-tier franchise during the Super Bowl era but, unlike the Browns, have finally found their footing and are a Super Bowl contender.
The Lions' Super Bowl chances took a hit with Hutchinson missing the rest of the year and Garrett could fill the void. Dan Patrick said of the idea, "This is [the Lions'] year, you lose your best defensive player, you gotta go all in and get somebody," and he thinks that somebody should be Garrett.
Dan Patrick says the Lions should call Browns about a trade for Myles Garrett
Browns fans aren't going to like this idea because Garrett truly is the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland spent the first overall pick on Garrett in the 2017 NFL Draft and despite not being a quarterback, he's been absolutely worth the top pick in that year's draft. Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and has double-digit sacks in all but one of his previous seven seasons (that being his rookie season).
There's no doubt that Garrett would bolster the Lions' defense but it feels unlikely that Cleveland would trade him. He's been the heartbeat of this defense since arriving to the Browns in 2017 and it'd be heartbreaking to see him go.
That being said, the Lions are probably going to be desperate for help right now and might be willing to give up a king's ransom to land Garrett. The Browns also are going to have to shed cap space considering the fact that they can't get out of Deshaun Watson's contract anytime soon.
It'd be hard to see the Browns trade Garrett but perhaps this will be one of the first tough decisions the Browns have to make this season.