Dane Brugler loves how the Browns attacked a sneaky roster weakness

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft with several offensive positions in need of an infusion of youthful talent. One position that flew under the radar was tight end. While Cleveland seems to have an emerging star at the position with 2025 third-round pick Harold Fannin Jr., the depth behind him was questionable at best.

With David Njoku still a free agent, the Browns' depth chart behind Fannin Jr. featured Blake Whiteheart, Jack Stoll, Brenden Bates, Sal Cannella, and Caden Prieskorn. With all due respect, that group's career NFL contributions have been suboptimal.

Subsequently, Berry turned to the draft to supplement the group, double-dipping with two Day 3 additions in fifth-round pick Joe Royer and seventh-round pick Carsen Ryan. It was Royer who not only represented one of the Browns' biggest draft steals but also earned a shoutout from a prominent draft expert.

The Browns may have landed a major steal in Joe Royer

Joe Royer placed 132nd on Pro Football Network's consensus big board. By selecting him at No. 170, the Browns' 38 picks of "gained" value tied with their second-round pick, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, for the biggest "steal" of their draft class. Browns fans aren't the only ones buzzing, though.

In ranking all 32 draft classes, The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked the Browns' class No. 1. Last year, the Patriots and Seahawks ranked first and third, respectively, so I suppose this means a Super Bowl run is loading for the Cleveland Browns in 2026. All kidding aside, Brugler tabbed Royer as his pick for the Browns' "Day 3 pick who could surprise," saying:

"Justin Jefferson is an ascending player with big-time speed; tight end Carsen Ryan has “make it” traits; center Parker Brailsford is undersized but has tremendous movement skills. However, Royer has an opportunity to make an immediate impact, with a skill set that favorably complements Harold Fannin Jr."

Fannin Jr. stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 241 pounds, making him more of an athletic prototype who can be limited in the run game due to his size mismatch against defensive linemen and linebackers. Royer, at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, adds a little muscle to the group with scouts witnessing enough grit in his game to project him as a good No. 2 tight end with some more polish.

It's no secret that Todd Monken's Baltimore Ravens loved utilizing 12-personnel (one running back, two tight ends) in 2025. They used the formation 35.93% of the time, the third-highest rate in the league. Monken may have been forced to abandon the strategy without some quality additions at the position.



Royer may not have been the flashiest pick, but if he becomes the reliable complement Cleveland needs, this will look like another quiet win for Andrew Berry.