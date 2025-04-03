Data trends show what Browns are looking for in a LB in NFL draft

In preparation for the 2025 draft, where the Browns hold 10 selections, I went into the lab to identify which draft prospects best fit the Browns' positional prototypes established since Andrew Berry assumed his post as General Manager.

I gathered data on every acquisition Berry has made - whether through the draft, free agency, or trade - focusing on key athletic traits and NFL Combine results to build a Browns-specific prototype. Then, I compared each prospect's numbers to their positional prototype, normalizing the data and adjusting for missing values to produce ideal fits for each position based on the data.

This is the seventh installment of a ten-part series, identifying the best matches for the Browns, based on the data-trends identified since Andrew Berry became GM.

The Browns linebacking corps is one of the least pressing needs going into the 2025 season. They re-signed their own free agents, Devin Bush and Winston Reid, and return Jordan Hicks, Mohamoud Diabate, and Nathaniel Watson from last year. They also added Jerome Baker, a former Buckeye and a proven veteran, who spent last year with the Seahawks and Titans.

The elephant in the room is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the standout LB whom the Browns have been eerily silent about following a concerning neck injury last season. It is unclear if Owusu-Koramoah will be back next year, if at all. Baker's signing seems to be an ominous sign for this upcoming season, at the very least.

Nonetheless, any NFL team would be remiss to not explore all their options, and bringing aboard a good fit if the opportunity presented itself in the draft would not be out of the question. Add in the fact that Hicks, Bush, Diabate, and Reid will be free agents after this upcoming season, linebacker would be a sensible spot to make an addition.

The following are the top 5 fits for the Browns who are available to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft: