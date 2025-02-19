Where the Browns linebacker corps stands heading into offseason

On March 18, 2022, the Cleveland Browns made the extremely controversial decision to trade for Deshaun Watson. On the surface, it was a no-brainer: the 27-year-old, 3-time Pro Bowler, who led the whole NFL in yards in 2020, would lead the Browns to new heights, right?

Except, when it comes to this decision, the extreme amount of baggage that made a 27-year-old franchise quarterback available in the first place: 24-plus allegations of misconduct should have flashed bright red lights and triggered a feeling in the pits of the stomach's of the Browns front office and ownership.

A feeling that this was a radioactive player, and selling the franchise's soul for him would have significant karma.

The Football Gods have been unrelenting ever since.

One of the many places this curse is evident is in the linebacker room. The headliner is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, an absolute menace on the gridiron, whose presence is felt each and every Sunday. Whether he's racking up tackles, getting to the quarterback, or forcing turnovers, the man is an absolute machine.

After the young star inked a well-deserved 3-year extension, he suffered a severe neck injury that has cast doubt on his playing future.

The Browns have said little about Jeremiah's condition - it is unknown at this point what his status is. If he's able to return safely - the Browns need him. Last season, Pro Football Focus ranked him 7th out of 84 qualifying linebackers. He is the modern linebacker prototype, and a bright spot that checks all the boxes. Best wishes to J.O.K., regardless of if he can play again or not.

As for the rest of the group, Jordan Hicks, Mohamoud Diabate, and Nathaniel Watson are the players from 2024 who are under contract for next year. Despite Hicks' advanced age, he provided a great return on investment in his reunion with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He finished the campaign with 78 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss, and 2.0 sacks, en route to an 11th ranked finish by PFF.

Diabate, a 2023 undrafted free agent, excelled on special teams that season. 2024 saw his role expand, especially when injuries struck the room. He was able to rack up 70 tackles and 5 tackles-for-loss, but PFF ranked him only 74th.

Nathaniel Watson played just around 5% of the defensive snaps for the season, but was a core special teamer where he logged over 50% of the snaps and finished with 14 tackles.

The giant question mark with this group is obviously surrounding Owusu-Koramoah. Should he be able to return, the Browns are in good shape for the present and the future, with an elite field general leading the defense. On the flip side, if he's unfortunately unable to continue his career - the Browns will have to deal with the financial consequences, and look for a replacement.

The Browns are hoping for another solid season from Hicks, who will be 33 when the 2025 season kicks off. There is certainly space in the group for an infusion of youth and talent, should it be through free agency, or the draft. The Browns also signed Marcus Haynes to a futures contract.

Devin Bush, who had the best season of his career by PFF standards (9th in the league), could command a hefty payday that the Browns likely cannot afford. His contract is expiring, along with Khaleke Hudson and Winston Reid.

So, the linebacker room for Cleveland enters 2025 a bit shaky and with an asterisk attached to their best member of the room. Not a great start, once again, for the Browns headed into free agency.

