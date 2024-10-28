Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah injury might make Browns buyers from one AFC team
While Week 8 was a huge win overall for the Cleveland Brown - managing to defeat the Baltimore Ravens at home and stay somewhat afloat at 2-6 behind a new quarterback and play caller - the team did, in fact, suffer a huge loss on defense. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went down after colliding with Lamar Jackson's arm on a tackle attempt, and he immediately went down on the field.
According to the Browns, Owusu-Koramoah was taken to a local hospital for testing and kept overnight for observation after suffering a neck injury on the play. But, in great news for Owusu-Koramoah, he had movement in all his extremities after the hit. That's a great sign, and hopefully means he'll be released soon and given a positive outlook on his recovery.
On the flip side of this injury is a huge question for Cleveland - does the team overreact to the Week 8 win over such a strong divisional rival and start to become buyers, not sellers, by the trade deadline? They might consider it if Week 9 ends up a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, as well. But, the team is looking thinned at the linebacker position with a potential for Owusu-Koramoah to miss some time - at least nine days are missed on average for less threatening neck injuries.
In the AFC, there's one team that started out the trade deadline as buyers who may be considering becoming sellers after a brutal loss to the New England Patriots during Week 8 - the New York Jets. Nothing seems to be working for the franchise who went all in on Aaron Rodgers, Haason Reddick, and now, Davante Adams. The team now sits at 2-6, but that record feels a whole lot worse than the Browns' 2-6 win-loss marker. The expectations for the Jets were Super Bowl or bust. Now, the team will be lucky to see a Wild Card game.
If there's one unit the Jets can consistently hang its hats on, though, it's the defense. Specifically, its safety and linebacker room is stacked with talent like Quincy Williams and CJ Mosley. Mosley, specifically, would be a perfect trade target for Cleveland if it's trying to make a big push for the postseason with its newfound momentum.
Mosley has seen better years - injuries have held him back this season. That could make him a cheaper target for the Browns who suddenly have picks to work with thanks to its Amari Cooper trade and as it still retains many of its own picks next season and beyond. Another Jets player the Browns could target is DJ Reed, who could add even more pop to an already solidly led secondary by Denzel Ward. Ward, however, also suffered an injury in Week 8 - a concussion, his second of the season - so Reed could even act as his replacement in theory.
This will all hinge on how Week 9 plays out. If the Browns escape the first part of the season 3-6 with momentum on its side, it may start firing away on those types of trades. But, if it falls to 2-7, expect to see Cleveland in the same camp as New York - fire selling away.