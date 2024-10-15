Davante Adams trade sheds light on potential haul for Browns' Amari Cooper

Cooper drops are bad but he’s worse when Watson is QB- a thread



21 gms in CLE w/o Watson

-55 rec%

-74.3yds per gm

-TD every 2 gms



17 gms w/ Watson

-55 rec%

-64.3yds per gm

-TD every 3 gms



17 of those 21 gms were with career backups#Browns #DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/sIWOlrNogN