Davante Adams trade sheds light on potential haul for Browns' Amari Cooper
Davante Adams was finally traded to the New York Jets after the team's embarassing Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, ending a "will they won't they" game between the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders that seemed destined to end with Adams in green and white and with the Raiders toting new draft compensation.
That draft compensation, which has so far been reported as being a conditional 3rd round pick that can convert into a 2nd rounder if the Jets make a deep run in the postseason, should be catching the attention of Browns fans. WR Amari Cooper, who had much of his salary converted to signing bonus earlier this season as a means of manipulating the team's camp space, could be who teams call about now that Adams is not on the market.
Cooper, who leads the league in dropped passes with nine, is also clearly lacking chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. While Cooper is healthy and able to get down field, he has yet to record a 100 receiving yard game this season. This is shocking considering he just came off a 1,250 receiving yard season with Cleveland last year. Cooper very clearly still has something left in the tank, and Cleveland should seriously consider trading him to a contender as they are already in an impending pinch with Watson's contract headed into 2025.
If Cleveland could net a third rounder for Cooper, who similarly to Adams is having an off start to the season, that is a huge win for the front office in the longterm. Cooper has never been named to an All-Pro team like Adams, but both have been some of the best wide receivers in the game their entire careers. So, Cooper is certainly still worth an earlier pick being about the same age as Adams and still having his health this season.
Some teams that could use a new receiver to slot with their quarterbacks include the Buffalo Bills or the Pittsburgh Steelers. While it feels unlikely that the Browns would deal with Pittsburgh as they are in their devision, the Bills could make a push after seeing QB Josh Allen struggle with their current wide receiving depth. Buffalo owns its first and second round picks in 2025. Losing its third round pick would not hurt, especially if it means Allen gets help on offense.
A change in scenery - and a change under center - could do wonders for Cooper. If the Browns lose one or both of their games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 and 8, two games prior to the trade deadline on Nov. 5, Cooper will be first on the list of players to be a part of a strip down if Cleveland decides to admit this season is a failed experiment.