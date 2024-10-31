David Njoku injury update ahead of Week 9 bad news for Browns offense
Just as the Cleveland Browns seemed primed to have a fairly healthy offense ahead of their Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team was dealt a blow on its Thursday injury report. David Njoku, who looked fantastic in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens and helped Jameis Winston get into a throwing rhythm with some excellent catches, was apparently out of practice with an ankle injury that's been a lingering issue for him this season.
According to several Browns beat reporters like Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette, Njoku was out but not necessarily ruled out of the Week 9 game against the Chargers. Petrak said in his reporting on the sit out that Njoku told him prior to practice that he felt "healthier" than he had earlier in the week.
Njoku's health has been just as paramount as Nick Chubb's this season because of everything he provides on the field outside of actually catching passes. Njoku is an elite blocker and a huge target for Winston on the sidelines for some short yardage. If he's not 100 percent this coming week against a pretty solid Chargers pass defense, the Browns are going to have to hope Chubb can at least balance offense out more and keep Winston from forcing passes downfield.
Other notable names on Browns injury report
Njoku is one of several Browns starters that were not practicing on Thursday. Denzel Ward is in yet another concussion protocol, while Jordan Hicks and Joe Bitonio also didn't take the field for practice for a second day in a row. Ward is the biggest blow here, as the Browns secondary falls apart without his leadership. Hicks is also significant with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Week 9 with a neck injury.
Cleveland's depth chart will make Browns fans shudder right now - Geoff Swaim and Jordan Akins will probably be getting some burn in Week 9 in relief of Njoku. Akins is solid, but Swaim has yet to really make any impact on games this season. Rodney McLeod Jr., who was in the Cleveland game in Week 8 for Ward, will probably get the start if Ward is out. At linebacker, look to Mohamoud Diabate to have another big week in place of Owusu-Koramoah. He held it down in Week 8 and has an overall PFF grade of 78.8 this season so far.
The Browns should be okay on offense despite a potential light work load for Njoku, but the defense will suffer if Ward isn't able to suit up. It might be a battle of who can score last in this contest to take a late fourth quarter lead if the Browns are unable to get consistent stops with these injuries piling up.