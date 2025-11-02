David Njoku’s trade deadline fate sealed in latest Adam Schefter report

The NFL trade deadline takes place this Tuesday, Nov. 4. That means that all 32 teams have until 4:00 p.m. ET that day to agree to deals with other teams for players or draft picks and send them into the league office.

For the Cleveland Browns, they look to be sellers, on paper. They are 2-6 on the year and don't look to be in a position to stack wins through the second half of the season. Not to mention the Browns have already traded some players, such as Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome.

One of the Browns' top players not named Myles Garrett that has been floated as a potential trade candidate is tight end David Njoku. But ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter poured cold water on any potential Njoku trades, in addition to a shocking strategy general manager Andrew Berry is implementing.

Schefter reports on Sunday that the Browns "do not sound inclined to trade" Njoku. Additionally, Schefter says that the Browns plan on being "aggressive in acquiring players before the deadline."

Adam Schefter reports Browns have no plans on trading David Njoku

The Browns' strategy of bringing in players at the deadline is a bit surprising, given their outlook for the rest of the season. Njoku seemed like a trade candidate since he is set to be a free agent at the end of this season. He is in the final year of his four-year, $54.75 million contract. Plus, the Browns seemingly drafted Njoku's replacement in Harold Fannin Jr., who leads the team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (352).

Yet, Njoku still plays a huge role on the team. He has the second-most receptions (41) and receiving yards (260) on the team. The Browns don't have many playmakers in the passing game, which is why they are running 12 personnel with Njoku and Fannin. Add that to his locker room presence and he is an important part of the team.

Njoku would have been an ideal candidate for Super Bowl-contending teams looking to add a playmaking tight end to their roster. But as of Sunday, the team has no plans to move him. Does that open the door for the Browns to potentially re-sign him in the offseason? That is a question for another day.

