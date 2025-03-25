Deion Sanders' denial of Giants bias is great news for Browns in NFL draft

We all know that with a name as heavy as Shedeur Sanders, you're going to get some extra media attention - good and bad.

Because Sanders is the son of one of the greatest athletes of all time, Deion Sanders, and because Sanders' father is one of the more outspoken college coaches and media personalities in the NFL, the upcoming NFL draft involving him is becoming more and more of a spectacle. Where Sanders lands will be scrutinized until the Tennessee Titans are on the clock.

With all of this extra fare, Sanders' father has been pretty vocal about the fact that he does not care where his son lands - as long as he's getting a fair shot at starting in the NFL, he's happy as a clam.

Him pushing back on a report that stated otherwise is just par for the course in this year's draft cycle.

Deion Sanders pushes back on report that he prefers Giants for son, Shedeur

During an appearance at ProMat 2025, an annual conference for manufacturing and supply chain industries - so definitely not NFL related - Sanders allegedly told the crowd that he was hoping for Shedeur to land in New York. That would imply with the Giants (or Jets) in this year's draft.

Once that report was aggregated, though, Deion immediately pushed back on that reported quote by stating in the comments of a social media post about the statement that it was a lie.

"This is a LIE! We're thankful for whatever God chooses for them," wrote Deion, presumably referring to both Shedeur and his Colorado teammate and projected top-5 pick Travis Hunter.

It's unclear whether that quote from the conference, which was shared by Chat Sports' New York Giants contributor Marshall Green, really happened. The post itself just shared the quote in text and a photo of Deion at the conference, but no clip to show him saying that he preferred New York for his son.

It also seems that Green hadn't actually heard the quote in real time - it was gathered by a spectator by the name of John Sokol, who has since made his social media pages private as a result of Sanders' response and denial. As there's no footage of the quote, it's hard to believe this was ever said by Sanders.

It doesn't matter, though. If the Browns fall in love with Shedeur during his pro day workout and decide once and for all they're ready to push their biggest chip in on him, then that's what's going to happen. With the Titans seemingly locking up Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, Cleveland has the quarterback ball in their court.

There's no preference from Sanders' family that can likely sway a quarterback needy team like Cleveland from not picking him.

