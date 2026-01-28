Deion Sanders just fueled Browns speculation with oddly-timed Todd Monken tweet

Coach Prime appears to be a big fan of new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken.

Could that mean bigger things are coming for Deion Sanders’ son, second-year Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in 2026?

As Sheduer put it Wednesday on Instagram, it’s “time for work.”

The speculation is sure to begin after the Sanders’ family seemed to love the Browns’ decision to choose Todd Monken as their next head coach, over fellow finalists Jim Schwartz, Cleveland’s current defensive coordinator (for now), and Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Deion Sanders tagged most of the family in his tweet — “We Love the Lord with all our Heart!” — shortly after the news broke just before 11 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday. The tweet included a shaka bitmoji, which typically signifies gratitude.

It's worth noting that the words “Todd” and “Monken” were not used in the message. Heck, the Browns weren’t even mentioned in the tweet.

But it’s now impossible to ignore the signs around Shedeur Sanders and Cleveland’s uncertain QB situation entering 2026.

What the Sanders’ apparent endorsement of Todd Monken could mean for Browns’ QB room

Shedeur Sanders hardly entered this offseason as a shoo-in. He definitely gave the team a spark, as opposing coaches like Ben Johnson and Sean McDermott pointed out before games last season, but his first seven starts as a pro were, in anything, uneven.

Still, Sanders leading the Browns to a pair of wins over AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Cincinnati to close the season definitely helped his cause. It not only dropped Cleveland outside of the top-five picks of the 2026 Draft — where the top QB prospects are expected to go — but it solidified at least a competition with Deshaun Watson, and any other QB the team opts to add this March.

Deion Sanders has no formal professional connection to Monken, other than coaching at the college ranks at the same time, from 2020-22. Coach Prime was the head coach at Jackson State during that timeframe, and Monken, during a reprieve from the NFL, was the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs over that same three-year span.

It’s unclear whether Deion was thankful for the Monken hire, relieved that it wasn’t Schwartz or Scheelhaase, or something in between. The timing of the tweet can’t be ignored, though, and it would not be a surprise if Shedeur is a major part of Monken’s plan to fix Cleveland’s broken offense.